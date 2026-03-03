Glitter Ball Pride Fundraiser 2026

• Reserved seating

• Complimentary bottle of bubbly in addition to cocktails and hors d'oeuvres

• Your name/logo displayed on your table and in our digital program.

• Special shout-out from Eve Starr during the event.

• Your name/logo featured as "LGBTQIA+ Programs Supporter" on W.V. Community Center website and social media.

•Warm-Glow effect!