Warwick Community Bandwagon Inc

Hosted by

Warwick Community Bandwagon Inc

About this event

Glitter Ball Pride Fundraiser 2026

225 State School Rd

Warwick, NY 10990, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and two cocktails, raffles, and lots of fun.

Sponsor a Table of Six
$500

• Reserved seating
• Complimentary bottle of bubbly in addition to cocktails and hors d'oeuvres

• Your name/logo displayed on your table and in our digital program.
• Special shout-out from Eve Starr during the event.

• Your name/logo featured as "LGBTQIA+ Programs Supporter" on W.V. Community Center website and social media.

•Warm-Glow effect!

Discount Ticket for Students and unemployed
$25

We understand that not everyone can afford a full price ticket at this time but we really want to share the fun and a good cause with you

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

50/50 Raffle. Drawing at end of the evening.

Five for $20 Raffle Tickets
$20

50/50 Raffle. Drawing at end of the evening.

Added drink
$10
Bottle Prosecco
$50
Add a donation for Warwick Community Bandwagon Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!