Glitter Ball Pride Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and two cocktails, raffles, and lots of fun.
• Reserved seating
• Complimentary bottle of bubbly in addition to cocktails and hors d'oeuvres
• Your name/logo displayed on your table and in our digital program.
• Special shout-out from Eve Starr during the event.
• Your name/logo featured as "LGBTQIA+ Programs Supporter" on W.V. Community Center website and social media.
•Warm-Glow effect!
We understand that not everyone can afford a full price ticket at this time but we really want to share the fun and a good cause with you
50/50 Raffle. Drawing at end of the evening.
50/50 Raffle. Drawing at end of the evening.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!