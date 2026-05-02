Glitter on the River Pageant - Silent Auction

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Donation basket from Missy Rose Studios, basket includes, Rainbow Bracelet, Sage Smudging Kit, Earrings, Selenite, Avocado Cuticle Balm, Soy Wax Melts, Soy Candle and Plate.
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Variety of plush PomPomPurin Characters in lemon box.
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Enjoy unlimited live, 1-hour Zoom fitness classes for 30 days—no equipment needed! Workouts are suitable for all levels with beginner to advanced options and can even be gifted.
Estimated value: $105
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Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to a delicious homemade dessert delivered once a month. Each month features a unique, seasonal sweet—from fruity summer treats to cozy fall favorites and festive holiday goodies.
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Basket donated by Uniquely Pinned a small business featuring "One-of-a-kind art for wonderfully one-of-a-kind humans"
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This dazzling pink ceramic tree is inspired by the colors of the drag pride flag and finished with a shimmering mother-of-pearl glaze. Complete with clear jeweled bulbs, a tiara topper, removable rhinestone pageant marquee, and color-changing light with remote, this queen is ready to WERK in elegant or party mode!
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Rise and Shine at Home donated by Liz Playter Realtor. Basket includes maple syrup, pancake mix, blanket, hot pad and measuring spoons.
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Game night basket donated by Belle Tower Group. Basket includes spoons game, incoherent game and snacks to have a lovely game night.
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Scentsy Basket Donated by Alayna Koositra includes rainbow wax melter, rainbow sherbet air freshener, four wax melts and shower steamers.
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Flat River Community Library Canvas bag includes two FRCL graphic t-shirts, canvas bag, pin, pens w/ case, coffee mug, and books; In Her Spotlight, Roland Rogers Isn't Dead Yet, Father Material, Brittney Spears: The Woman In Me, The Official Webtoon Pride Coloring Book.
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Smiling Acres Basket including two day passes to the Smiling Acres Music Festival on Saturday, June 27th ($100 value for passes alone), branded Smiling Acres stickers, water bottles and playing cards.
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Grease Themed Basket donated by FRCP Basket includes two tickets to Saturday Night showing of Grease the Musical ($36 value), Grease the Musical Shirt, Grease Pins and Candy.
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Little Frog Themed Basket Donated by Park End Books includes the little frogs guide to self care, 52 affirmation cards, little frogs guide to life book, little frogs journal, little frogs mini figurine and journal.
Starting bid
Canvas Bag Donated by Bettie's Pages including books; The Little Book of Drag, When Drag is Not a Car Race, The Little Book of Pride Heros, Do Ask, Do Tell, Stitch by Stitch, Jack (Not Jackie), and The Dress in the Window plus a drag themed matching game and big ole lips of a stuffie all in our classic Only Pride No Prejudice canvas bag.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!