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31575 Valley Creek Road, Castaic, CA 91384
Be the first to secure your spot in the audience! This "Early Bird" option is for the dedicated Coyote fans who want to beat the box office rush. By grabbing your Advance Premiere Pass, you’re ensuring you have a seat at the most anticipated event of the season while enjoying "Insider Only" savings.
For those arriving on the night of the big event, the Red Carpet Walk-In gets you right into the heart of the action. As the lights dim and the music starts, this general admission pass is your ticket to witness the full Glitz and Glam of the evening. Arrive ready for the cameras and prepare for a night of show-stopping choreography!
Elevate your evening to legendary status. The A-List Experience is our most exclusive tier, offering reserved seating within the first four center rows. You’ll be so close to the stage you’ll feel every beat and see every spark. Skip the "crowd" feel and enjoy the showcase with the prestige and proximity of a Hollywood VIP.
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