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The Summit Pass unlocks access to all main summit sessions, panel discussions, networking experiences, dinner gala, and the Deal Room showcasing investment, trade, and partnership opportunities across Africa and the diaspora ecosystem.
The Conference Only Pass includes access to all summit sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking activities during the Global Africa Summit Charlotte. This pass does not include access to VIP receptions or the dinner gala.
The Dinner Gala Ticket includes access to an unforgettable evening of fine dining, cultural celebration, live entertainment, and high-level networking at the Global Africa Summit Charlotte Gala. The evening will honor distinguished leaders and changemakers advancing Africa and diaspora engagement through trade, investment, innovation, and impact.
Reserve a table for 10 at the Global Africa Summit and enjoy a special discounted group rate with 20% off each summit pass. The summit pass unlocks access to all main summit sessions, panel discussions, networking experiences, dinner gala, and the Deal Room showcasing investment, trade, and partnership opportunities across Africa and the diaspora ecosystem.
Reserve a table for 10 at the Global Africa Summit and enjoy a special discounted group rate with 20% off each conference pass. The Conference Only Pass includes access to all conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking activities during the Global Africa Summit Charlotte. This pass does not include access to VIP receptions or the dinner gala.
Reserve a table for 10 at the Global Africa Summit Charlotte Dinner Gala and enjoy a special discounted group rate with 20% off each gala ticket. Join global leaders, investors, diplomats, and changemakers for an elegant evening celebrating African excellence, leadership, culture, and global connection.
The Exhibitor Pass provides organizations and businesses with the opportunity to showcase their products, services, initiatives, and investment opportunities to summit attendees, global partners, investors, and decision-makers.
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