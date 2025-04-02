Global Health Congress
Global Health Congress
50 Vanderbilt Ave #1
New York, NY 10017, USA
VIP Admission
$2,500
All access pass.
All meals and drinks included for both days.
A private meeting with a GHF leaders of choice (will be live or digital).
Honorary annual membership to the GHF Executive Platform.
All access pass.
All meals and drinks included for both days.
A private meeting with a GHF leaders of choice (will be live or digital).
Honorary annual membership to the GHF Executive Platform.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Admission
$1,500
All access pass.
Breakfast, Lunch, Drinks, and Dinner
Access to all events.
All access pass.
Breakfast, Lunch, Drinks, and Dinner
Access to all events.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Single Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday)
$1,000
Full one day access to all event programming and activities on Saturday or Sunday
Food, Drinks, and Snacks include
Full one day access to all event programming and activities on Saturday or Sunday
Food, Drinks, and Snacks include
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Digital Ballroom Package
$250
Live streaming access to main ballroom presentations and keynotes
HD video quality streaming with professional audio
Recording availability for on-demand viewing after the event, often for 30 days to 1 year
Digital downloads of session materials and presentations
Chat or Q&A functionality during live portions
Multiple device access for viewing on computers, tablets, or mobile devices
Time zone flexibility allowing global participation regardless of location
Live streaming access to main ballroom presentations and keynotes
HD video quality streaming with professional audio
Recording availability for on-demand viewing after the event, often for 30 days to 1 year
Digital downloads of session materials and presentations
Chat or Q&A functionality during live portions
Multiple device access for viewing on computers, tablets, or mobile devices
Time zone flexibility allowing global participation regardless of location
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Learner
$100
Medical students, Residents, Fellows are invited to enjoy the privileges of General Admission at a significantly discounted rate.
Medical students, Residents, Fellows are invited to enjoy the privileges of General Admission at a significantly discounted rate.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout