Global Kinship Center Silent Auction

Dive into the world of Human Engineering with a 3x MIT Engineer and Reiki practitioner turned Kundalini Yoga Instructor.



This is an integrated, curated studio experience designed to clear and reset what you’re bringing in, re-center through breath work, and then intentionally design your next phase ahead. We’ll combine ancient wisdom and ancient technologies from around the world with modern day Artificial Intelligence techniques from Design Thinking to engineer the best possible path forward, personalized and optimized for You, in this part of your human experience.



Sessions will begin with a warm quality tea infusion, ready to meet you where you’re at, and discuss what’s come up for you.



Next, we’ll move onto the massage table for a 75 minute Reiki session, beginning with aromatherapy essential oils and surrendering into our deliciously ventilated outdoor terrace rich with natural soundscapes— local birds, leaves rustling, wind chimes, and the occasional rooster.



Reiki is an energy healing technique that transmits energy to specific areas of the body to shift the quantum energy field that is often holding onto or blocking the flow of energy.



Clients will usually experience release, relief, lightness, and mental and emotional clarity.



The massage will leave you cleared, reset, and re-centered, ready to operate from a space of clarity and intuition. A suite of design exercises will be offered and together we’ll navigate a personalized studio session of discovery, problem identification, and ideation, all with a playful approach to get you to your breakthroughs. You might draw a map of your inner emotional landscape. You might re-balance your left and right brain. You might give a fake pitch presentation to your toughest critic, totally unprepared and only speaking from your gut.



Your studio time is your personalized, productive play time, so we’ll invite the inner child inside that has creative freedom, valuable insights, and still has work to do to come and help us out.



