Global Kinship Center Silent Auction

Starting bid
Valued at $750
Transform your backyard or office space with a Movie Night for up to 30 people with the Epic 12 foot insta-flated cinema screen.
You provide the guests, we provide the big screen! Event Tech Included.
*Terms & Conditions: Subject to weeknight Monday - Thursday. Must be private location and schedule at least two weeks ahead. Public viewing available; however, movie licensing will be required at an additonal cost. Date subject to availability, holidays excluded. Valid through April 18, 2026. Weekend and travel outside of Broward County (Palm Beach & Dade Counties) available for an up charge.
Starting bid
Valued at $800
Enjoy up to 4 hours of professional DJ service by MSYJ — blending reggae, R&B, pop and hip-hop music for any celebration. Perfect for weddings, parties, or private events, this experience brings island energy, smooth transitions, and crowd-pleasing vibes.
Valid for Palm Beach County events at no additional charge. Available in Broward County with a $75 travel fee. Sound equipment (2 QSC speakers and 1 subwoofer) available for rent starting at $100, depending on venue size and setup needs. Must be scheduled at least 3 weeks in advance, subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply for holidays. Experience must be redeemed within one year of the auction date.
Starting bid
Valued at $1500
🐺 THE WOLF DEN REVIVAL EXPERIENCE
Donated by J WolfPaX – South Florida’s Premier Mobile Wellness Lounge
Because your body deserves more than burnout.
Because your mind deserves a moment to breathe.
Because you shouldn’t have to leave your home to feel completely transformed.
This is not your average spa day.
This is a high-touch, high-vibe wellness escape—delivered right to your doorstep.
For 2 blissful hours, you and up to 9 guests (more can be added!) will have exclusive access to the Wolf Den Mobile Wellness Lounge—a state-of-the-art sanctuary designed to help you recover deeply, reset fully, and reconnect with yourself or your people.
What’s Included:
• 2-Hour Private Booking of The Wolf Den Mobile Wellness Lounge
• Fits 1–10 guests (perfect for solo resets, date days, or small gatherings)
• Full use of our flagship recovery therapies:
• Infrared Sauna – melt away tension and toxins
• Cold Plunges – spark energy and mental clarity
• Pneumatic Compression Therapy – boost circulation and total-body recovery
• Essential Oils & Aromatherapy
• Immersive Sound Therapy
• Plush Luxury Towels & Elevated Touches Throughout
Whether you’re indulging in a solo wellness retreat, treating your partner to a sensory experience, or curating an unforgettable gathering with friends—this is recovery with soul, science, and serious style.
📍 Service Area:
Available in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties
🗓️ Redemption Window:
Must be booked within 6 months of masquerade ball.
Starting bid
Valued at $700
An intimate in-home, multi-course dinner for 4–5 guests featuring live cooking, chef interaction, and authentic Jamaican fusion cuisine. Includes a handcrafted charcuterie board with tropical fruits and a bespoke seasonal menu. (Plant Based Menu Available)
Enjoy an intimate in-home dinner for 4-5 guests featuring live cooking and vibrant Jamaican fusion cuisine.
Your evening includes a handcrafted multi-course menu, charcuterie board with tropical fruits, and personal interaction with the chef.
Perfect for a cozy date night or small gathering — a true taste of island warmth brought to your table.
Starting bid
Valued at $1275
Enjoy a personalized Brand Consultation and Comprehensive Brand & Website Audit (valued at $1,275) designed to elevate your business from the inside out.
This exclusive package includes a deep dive into your brand identity, messaging, and visual presentation, plus a full website analysis covering design, functionality, SEO, and user experience. You’ll receive a detailed report outlining strengths, blind spots, and actionable strategies to strengthen your online presence and convert more visitors into loyal customers.
Perfect for entrepreneurs and creatives ready to clarify their brand story and make a lasting digital impression.
Starting bid
Valued at $299
Sterling Silver .925
Carry your truth close to your heart. This elegant sterling silver necklace is fully customizable with your chosen affirmation, contract or meaningful word as a reflection of the transformational journey within. Created to inspire confidence, purpose, and daily connection to what matters most!
Starting bid
Valued at $300
A 90-minute personalized healing and leadership activation experience designed to help you reconnect with your purpose, balance mind-body-spirit, and unlock your inner strength.
This deeply intuitive session blends holistic therapies, energy work, and integrative guidance to create a profound experience of transformation. Includes a follow-up integration call and personalized recommendations.
Starting bid
Valued at $750
The 90-Minute Signature Session:
Photo & Video
Elevate your memories with our 90-minute Signature Session, a dynamic package designed for comprehensive visual storytelling. This all-inclusive experience expertly combines high-quality stills and cinematic video to capture every angle of your family, moment, event, or brand.
This session is tailored to fit your needs. Customizable options include:
Custom Portrait Photography: A focused segment dedicated to capturing striking, professionally edited portraits.
Session Photography: Natural, candid, and compelling photos documenting the overall atmosphere, action, or setting.
Custom Videography: Receive a professionally edited short-form video, tailored to your specific narrative. You receive video content that is ready to share.
Aerial Visuals (Photo & Video): Harness the power of the sky with stunning drone photography and captivating drone videography to provide unique, breathtaking perspectives of your location or subject (subject to location and weather restrictions).
Experience Highlights:
This fully custom high-impact session is perfect for families, individuals, couples, small businesses, or property listings that need a diverse and polished portfolio quickly.
You'll receive a gallery of professionally retouched images and a custom-edited video, all delivered digitally. Book now to capture your story from every perspective.
Starting bid
Valued at $1497
https://technicallyspeaking.corsizio.com/event/68ddd7d189d440314f45b851
Transform Your Speaking, Transform Your Life
12 Weeks That Will Change Everything
Your speaking transformation starts here. Your life transformation starts now.
She is the Global Orals & Executive Coach at Amazon.
Starting bid
Valued at $1500
Success Coaching
5 Session Coaching Package with Aron Myers
Aron myers is the principal and founder of A-Game leadershp group, a global exective coach.
Starting bid
Valued at $400
Sunset Sailing Experience with Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan
Duration: 2 hours | Location: Coconut Grove, FL
Experience the thrill of sailing and the serenity of a Miami sunset with Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan, Asian Games medalist and internationally acclaimed sailing coach.
Enjoy a 2-hour private sailing session on a Laser dinghy — one of the most iconic and exciting boats to sail. Whether you’re a total beginner or someone who’s always wanted to feel the wind power your course, Aishwarya will tailor the session to your comfort and curiosity.
Glide through the waters of Coconut Grove as the sun dips low, learning the art of balance, steering, and sail control — or simply soak in the peace of being out on the bay.
With years of experience coaching national and international teams from India to the UAE to the US, Aishwarya brings both world-class expertise and a contagious love for the sport. Her sailors have achieved top results globally — and she’s passionate about sharing the same joy and confidence that sailing has given her.
Sessions are available on weekdays or weekend evenings, scheduled at a mutually convenient time.
Bid for an unforgettable experience where sport meets serenity — and take the helm under the golden Coconut Grove sky.
Starting bid
Valued at $2500
Secluded Island Yoga Retreat with Boat Ride & Brunch (6 Hours)
Wakehouse Miami and Darte Design invite you on a one-of-a-kind wellness escape on a secluded island in the Miami Biscayne area, accessible only by boat.
Flow through a rejuvenating and guided activation, a custom Kundalini Yoga practice on the island led by a certified instructor. Then, with a clean vessel, we’ll dive into your inner world and apply integration techniques to unblock and activate your full potential and set you up for success months after the retreat.
We’ll ground your intention using ancient technologies and our surrounding nature-scape, and celebrate with a feast of nourishing tropical fruit, mindful bites, and healthy beverages to nourish body and spirit before cruising back through the calm waters of Biscayne Bay.
Limited to 6 guests plus Captain and Crew to maintain a sense of intention, connection, and intimacy.
What’s Included:
* 6-hr round-trip boat ride from Miami to island aboard a premium Mastercraft X26 vessel with Captain and Crew
* 75-min guided activation Kundalini Yoga session led by a certified instructor, customized to your group’s needs. Herbal infusion tea to follow, yoga mats included
* Integration and Manifestation techniques to Unblock and Activate for months after your retreat
* Curated brunch picnic featuring tropical fruit, mindful bites, and healthy beverages
* Premium hospitality amenities including eco-friendly towels, sunscreen, and chilled water
* Down time to relax, connect, and explore the island’s natural surroundings, optional mud bath and exfoliation
* Professional host coordination to ensure a seamless and memorable experience
* Prior alignment session to customize your experience and Kundalini needs
* Photos and videos captured throughout the day for you to take home and remember the experience
Service Area:
Boat dock near Miami / Key Biscayne area.
Redemption Window:
Must be booked within 9 months of gala, beginning November 1st. Weekdays preferred for added privacy.
Starting bid
Valued at $800
Stand out by sitting down— in easy pose.
Give your friends and colleagues an experience they’ll never forget with a customized activation party of Kundalini Yoga, Breathwork, and Somatic Body Work (Bellydancing optional) !
You’ll be the life— and the Prana— of the party!
After your custom prepared 75-minute yoga class, you’ll be warmed up to take your bonding experience to new depths with our signature guided studio experience in Breakthrough Play.
You’ll be guided to explore custom design-based exercises that will tour you through your inner world, help you see emotional landscapes from a different angle, and bring your deep needs and wants to the surface. The level of vulnerability and depth is up to you. The layers of fun and quirk are guaranteed.
The combo of Kundalini activation and play-based design exercises will have guests leaving lighter, with clarity, resonance, and with actionable insights to integrate into their journey ahead.
Productive, Playful, and Fun.
Your party will be the talk of the town!
Your guide on this journey is a Kundalini Research Institute certified teacher with three engineering degrees from MIT and a passion for community-based learning, loving, and living. She has taken her signature Design Thinking workshops to 11 countries and counting, and is always looking for ways to integrate ancient wisdom and ancient technologies to create better medicine systems for personalized healing. And she knows how to throw a good party.
Great for Birthdays, Anniversaries, Divorceversaries, Graduations, Reunions, Equinoxes, Full Moons, New Moons, Promotions, Demotions, Re-kindling old friendships, or just BE-cause.
Starting bid
Valued at $1500
1-to-1 Reiki Massage & Human Engineering Studio Experience, 5-session Package
🔓 Unblock.
🔥Activate.
⚙️ Design.
Dive into the world of Human Engineering with a 3x MIT Engineer and Reiki practitioner turned Kundalini Yoga Instructor.
This is an integrated, curated studio experience designed to clear and reset what you’re bringing in, re-center through breath work, and then intentionally design your next phase ahead. We’ll combine ancient wisdom and ancient technologies from around the world with modern day Artificial Intelligence techniques from Design Thinking to engineer the best possible path forward, personalized and optimized for You, in this part of your human experience.
Sessions will begin with a warm quality tea infusion, ready to meet you where you’re at, and discuss what’s come up for you.
Next, we’ll move onto the massage table for a 75 minute Reiki session, beginning with aromatherapy essential oils and surrendering into our deliciously ventilated outdoor terrace rich with natural soundscapes— local birds, leaves rustling, wind chimes, and the occasional rooster.
Reiki is an energy healing technique that transmits energy to specific areas of the body to shift the quantum energy field that is often holding onto or blocking the flow of energy.
Clients will usually experience release, relief, lightness, and mental and emotional clarity.
The massage will leave you cleared, reset, and re-centered, ready to operate from a space of clarity and intuition. A suite of design exercises will be offered and together we’ll navigate a personalized studio session of discovery, problem identification, and ideation, all with a playful approach to get you to your breakthroughs. You might draw a map of your inner emotional landscape. You might re-balance your left and right brain. You might give a fake pitch presentation to your toughest critic, totally unprepared and only speaking from your gut.
Your studio time is your personalized, productive play time, so we’ll invite the inner child inside that has creative freedom, valuable insights, and still has work to do to come and help us out.
Portfolio of fun at www.darte.design
Starting bid
Valued at $1500
1-to-1 Kundalini Yoga & Human Engineering Studio Experience
🔓 Unblock.
🔥Activate.
⚙️ Design.
Dive into the world of Human Engineering with a 3x MIT Engineer and Reiki practitioner turned Kundalini Yoga Instructor.
This is an integrated, curated studio experience designed to clear and reset what you’re bringing in, re-center through breath work, and then intentionally design your next phase ahead. We’ll combine ancient wisdom and ancient technologies from around the world with modern day Artificial Intelligence techniques from Design Thinking to engineer the best possible path forward, personalized and optimized for You, in this part of your human experience.
Sessions will begin with a warm quality tea infusion, ready to meet you where you’re at, and discuss what’s come up for you.
Next, we’ll move onto our mats for a customized 75 minute Kundalini Yoga activation session, beginning with aromatherapy essential oils and surrendering into our deliciously ventilated outdoor terrace rich with natural soundscapes— local birds, leaves rustling, wind chimes, and the occasional rooster.
Kundalini Yoga is an ancient Ayurvedic technology that uses a series of poses, breathwork sequences, and mantras to make quantum shifts in the energy meridians that transmit energy to specific areas of the body in order to release or unblock the flow of energy.
Clients will usually experience release, relief, lightness, and mental and emotional clarity.
Your personal Kundalini set will leave you cleared, reset, grounded, and re-centered, ready to operate from a space of clarity and intuition. A suite of design exercises will be offered and together we’ll navigate a personalized studio session of discovery, problem identification, and ideation, all with a playful approach to get you to your breakthroughs. You might draw a map of your inner emotional landscape. You might re-balance your left and right brain. You might give a fake pitch presentation to your toughest critic, totally unprepared and only speaking from your gut.
Your studio time is your personalized, productive play time, so we’ll invite the inner child inside that has creative freedom, valuable insights, and still has work to do to come and help us out.
Portfolio of fun at www.darte.design
Starting bid
Valued at $238
2 Walt Disney World Theme Park Tickets
Step into a world of magic and wonder with two 1-day admission tickets to the Walt Disney World® Theme Parks! Experience thrilling attractions, dazzling entertainment, and unforgettable memories at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Perfect for families, friends, or anyone ready to rediscover their inner child.
Starting bid
Valued at $250
This is a Hand Knotted Lapis Lazuli and Pyrite Mala. Created to aid the wearer on their journey, bestowing wisdom, happiness, and abundance at every step.
Utilized to recite mantras or worn as a statement piece this functional and decorative necklace is a gem in any crystal lovers collection.
Starting bid
Valued at $120
Made for bringing the riches of the sea to one's financial goals, only using shells we found and pearls that were gifted.
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Super 7 Spiritual evolution, chakra balance
Stones Primary Roles
Magnetite in Pyrite: Grounding, energy flow, protection
Atlantisite: Emotional healing, past life insight
Amethyst: Calming, intuition, spiritual clarity
Together: They support deep inner work—grounding your body, opening your heart, sharpening your mind, and lifting your spirits.
Starting bid
Valued at $1300
Starting bid
Valued at $350
Step into an intuitive art experience where your words, visions, and affirmations are transformed into a hand-drawn, custom artwork. Guided by a short meditation and conversation, Priscilla captures the essence of who you are and the qualities you wish to embody.
Let this art piece be a visual of your inner landscape, a vibrant reflection of your energy, aspirations, and empowering messages. Frame it, hang it on your wall, and let it serve as a daily reminder to carry its uplifting messages with you throughout your day.
Through lettering, illustration, and watercolor, your intentions are celebrated in a piece that is uniquely you — perfect for inspiration, reflection, or as a meaningful keepsake.
It will be 11”x14” made with watercolors and ink.
The interactive element of this piece is a 60 minute zoom call with where I’ll guide you through a short meditation and some questions to help me get clarity on the imagery and all of the elements and messages that will be on this piece. After our call, I’ll work on this piece until it’s ready for you. Expect 2 week turn around time.
We can arrange for a delivery (will be additional cost on buyer) or you can pick up!
Starting bid
Valued at $175
3 bottles of red wine rated 90/100 points or more
Starbucks cold brew
Charcuterie Board
Snack
Party Goods
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!