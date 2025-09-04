Global Pathway Studies Foundation Merch!!

Limited Edition Lanterns for the Fallen T-Shirt

Designed by Blackwater Reef Apparel | Donated with Purpose

Crafted with care and meaning, this exclusive t-shirt commemorates the first annual Lanterns for the Fallen event—honoring the lives and legacies of our veterans, survivors, and fallen heroes.

🖤 Produced by the talented team at Blackwater Reef Apparel, this shirt features a bold, minimalist design that symbolizes remembrance, resilience, and unity. With its soft fabric and timeless fit, it’s more than just apparel—it’s a wearable tribute.

🎁 Only available for a limited time, this shirt was graciously donated by Blackwater Reef Apparel to support GPS Foundation’s mission. Every shirt purchased helps fund scholarships, career workshops, and wraparound services for those we serve.

📍 Available for pickup at GPS events, in-office, or shipped nationwide.

Wear it with pride. Share the story.

Let the light of our lanterns—and our community—shine far beyond Tampa Bay.

Unisex Small, Medium, Large, XL and XXL available



