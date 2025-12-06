Global Peace For Israel Strategy Event - Miami, FL

Hosted by
GLOBAL PEACE FOR ISRAEL: MIAMI STRATEGY THINK TANK
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST • Miami, FL
Exact location released 48 hours before the event for security purposes
About the Event
Join 100 of the most dynamic voices, strategists, creators, educators, policy thinkers, and community leaders for an intensive, full-day private strategy session in Miami.
This closed-door think-tank will advance real solutions for strengthening Western values, countering extremist networks, and building a powerful national coalition for truth and national security.
Focus Areas
► Language & Communication
Strategic training for influencers, media professionals, political leaders, and community organizers.
► K–12 & Higher Education
Developing frameworks to counter the infiltration and bias within the education system, equip educators, and support students facing rising extremism and misinformation.
► CAIR / Muslim Brotherhood / NGOs
Developing coordinated strategies to confront extremist networks operating on Western soil. With recent actions by Governor Abbott in Texas to investigate CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood–linked entities, along with President Trump’s movement toward designating MB chapters as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, this moment presents a critical opportunity. Our experts will outline the most effective legal, policy, and civic steps to build on this momentum and secure meaningful, lasting designations.
► Building Bridges With Allies
Strengthening partnerships across minority communities, diverse backgrounds, and faith groups to unite around shared Western values and collective security.
► BDS & Protecting Your City
Equipping attendees with operational guidance to identify and counter BDS encroachment at the municipal level. Experts will outline how to mobilize activists into city halls, train local networks to replicate effective strategies, confront anti-Israel legislation, and advance strong pro-Western, anti-extremism policies in communities across the country.
► Tech Hub & Digital Strategy
Leveraging data, AI, and social platforms to counter extremism in real time. This session will focus on using technology to track funding networks, identify extremist ideologies online, and strengthen digital defense.
Logistics
Food: Light breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided.
Admission: $50 — supports venue, security, materials, and program delivery.
Capacity: Only 50 spots left available.
This event will sell out.
Who Should Attend?
Influencers • Journalists • Activists • Educators • Politicians • Attorneys • Researchers • Security experts • Community leaders • Policy strategists • Entrepreneurs • Students • Creators • Allies • Anyone committed to defending Western values and empowering truthful discourse.
Reserve Your Spot. Space is extremely limited.
We look forward to reuniting again.
Best Regards,
Global Peace For Israel, Inc. Team 🎗️🇮🇱
Elle Aviv - Founder l Executive Director
Mia Vaile - Executive VP
Simona Georgiev - Head Of UK Branch
Greta Elias - Global Relations and Communications Liason
Contact: (310)310-5069
Email: [email protected]
IG: @globalpeaceforisrael
@ayelletaviv
@mylifeyourlifeproject
@gretaelias
@simona_mc
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