Global Peace For Israel Strategy Event - Miami, FL





GLOBAL PEACE FOR ISRAEL: MIAMI STRATEGY THINK TANK





Wednesday, January 14, 2026

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST • Miami, FL





Exact location released 48 hours before the event for security purposes





About the Event





Join 100 of the most dynamic voices, strategists, creators, educators, policy thinkers, and community leaders for an intensive, full-day private strategy session in Miami.





This closed-door think-tank will advance real solutions for strengthening Western values, countering extremist networks, and building a powerful national coalition for truth and national security.





Focus Areas





► Language & Communication

Strategic training for influencers, media professionals, political leaders, and community organizers.





► K–12 & Higher Education

Developing frameworks to counter the infiltration and bias within the education system, equip educators, and support students facing rising extremism and misinformation.





► CAIR / Muslim Brotherhood / NGOs

Developing coordinated strategies to confront extremist networks operating on Western soil. With recent actions by Governor Abbott in Texas to investigate CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood–linked entities, along with President Trump’s movement toward designating MB chapters as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, this moment presents a critical opportunity. Our experts will outline the most effective legal, policy, and civic steps to build on this momentum and secure meaningful, lasting designations.





► Building Bridges With Allies

Strengthening partnerships across minority communities, diverse backgrounds, and faith groups to unite around shared Western values and collective security.





► BDS & Protecting Your City

Equipping attendees with operational guidance to identify and counter BDS encroachment at the municipal level. Experts will outline how to mobilize activists into city halls, train local networks to replicate effective strategies, confront anti-Israel legislation, and advance strong pro-Western, anti-extremism policies in communities across the country.





► Tech Hub & Digital Strategy

Leveraging data, AI, and social platforms to counter extremism in real time. This session will focus on using technology to track funding networks, identify extremist ideologies online, and strengthen digital defense.





Logistics





Food: Light breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided.

Admission: $50 — supports venue, security, materials, and program delivery.

Capacity: Only 50 spots left available.

This event will sell out.





Who Should Attend?





Influencers • Journalists • Activists • Educators • Politicians • Attorneys • Researchers • Security experts • Community leaders • Policy strategists • Entrepreneurs • Students • Creators • Allies • Anyone committed to defending Western values and empowering truthful discourse.





Reserve Your Spot. Space is extremely limited.





We look forward to reuniting again.





Best Regards,

Global Peace For Israel, Inc. Team 🎗️🇮🇱

Elle Aviv - Founder l Executive Director

Mia Vaile - Executive VP

Simona Georgiev - Head Of UK Branch

Greta Elias - Global Relations and Communications Liason









Contact: (310)310-5069

Email: [email protected]

www.globalpeaceforisrael.com

IG: @globalpeaceforisrael

@ayelletaviv

@mylifeyourlifeproject

@gretaelias

@simona_mc



