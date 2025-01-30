Global Peace Networking Reception- "Conversations on Peace"

Click (Add+ button) to R.S.V.P. for this FREE event. (each guest should register separately) Thank you. Please complete the OPTIONAL questions that appear if you would like to be included in the inspiring "Parade of Champions for Peace" display.

Click (Add+ button) to R.S.V.P. for this FREE event. (each guest should register separately) Thank you. Please complete the OPTIONAL questions that appear if you would like to be included in the inspiring "Parade of Champions for Peace" display.

More details...