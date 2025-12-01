Global Service Week 2026 – Vizag Deposit

This $100 deposit confirms your participation in the Global Service Week 2026 service trip to Visakhapatnam, India.





Your deposit will be applied toward your hotel bill in India and is used to secure room blocks and logistical arrangements for the trip.





This deposit is non-refundable, as funds are committed to hotel planning, international coordination, and team logistics upon your registration.





IRS Statement: Because your deposit is applied toward lodging and trip-related costs, it is not tax-deductible.