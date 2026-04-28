Fashion Alliance Network Inc

Hosted by

Fashion Alliance Network Inc

About this event

Global Sustainability Fashion and Culture Exchange

Times Square

New York, NY 10036, USA

General Admission
Free

General Admission grants you entry to the Global Sustainability Fashion & Culture Exchange, giving you access to the overall event experience, networking opportunities, and select activations throughout the day.

Please note: panel discussions, the sustainable fashion show, and the after-party require separate registration. Be sure to check your email for details on how to reserve your spot for those experiences.

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