Global Sustainability Fashion and Culture Exchange

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About this event
General Admission grants you entry to the Global Sustainability Fashion & Culture Exchange, giving you access to the overall event experience, networking opportunities, and select activations throughout the day.
Please note: panel discussions, the sustainable fashion show, and the after-party require separate registration. Be sure to check your email for details on how to reserve your spot for those experiences.
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