Global Village Foundation E-Store

From the ashes of war to the heart of humanity, The Bamboo Can Bend but Does Not Break tells the extraordinary story of Le Ly Hayslip—war survivor, peacebuilder, and humanitarian. Born during the Vietnam War, Le Ly overcame unimaginable hardship to become a bridge between nations, founding two major nonprofits that rebuilt schools, hospitals, and communities across Vietnam.

Through intimate reflections and stunning photographs, she shares how faith, forgiveness, and resilience transformed trauma into compassion, and how her unyielding spirit has helped heal generations affected by conflict. This inspiring book is a testament to courage, service, and the power of one person to make a difference.

