Global Village Foundation E-Store

From the ashes of war to the heart of humanity, The Bamboo Can Bend but Does Not Break tells the extraordinary story of Le Ly Hayslip—war survivor, peacebuilder, and humanitarian. Born during the Vietnam War, Le Ly overcame unimaginable hardship to become a bridge between nations, founding two major nonprofits that rebuilt schools, hospitals, and communities across Vietnam.
Through intimate reflections and stunning photographs, she shares how faith, forgiveness, and resilience transformed trauma into compassion, and how her unyielding spirit has helped heal generations affected by conflict. This inspiring book is a testament to courage, service, and the power of one person to make a difference.
Reserve your copy today and support GVF's mission—all proceeds help fund education, healthcare, and humanitarian programs in Vietnam.
Pre-orders can only be shipped to domestic U.S. addresses. Your information will remain confidential and will not be shared or sold.
Join world-renowned author, humanitarian, and Global Village Foundation founder Le Ly Hayslip (When Heaven and Earth Changed Places) for an unforgettable three-night stay at her serene San Diego home.
This intimate retreat blends reflection, writing, and mentorship — a rare opportunity to learn directly from Ms. Hayslip in a warm, home-style setting surrounded by art, gardens, and the calm of coastal California.
🪶 Experience Includes:
📅 Duration: 3 nights / 4 days (dates to be mutually scheduled in 2026)
👥 Guests: Limited to 2–3 people for a deeply personal experience
🏡 Location: Private residence of Ms. Hayslip, San Diego, California
🍽️ Meals included (breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily)
💰 Estimated Fair Market Value (FMV): $8,500
All proceeds directly support Global Village Foundation programs for education, women’s empowerment, and disaster relief in Vietnam.
✨ Write. Reflect. Heal. Create.
An extraordinary weekend with one of the world’s most inspiring voices in cross-cultural storytelling.
A powerful photographic and narrative journey capturing the beauty, spirit, and resilience of Vietnam through intimate storytelling and historical depth.
A reflective and immersive account exploring Vietnam’s culture, people, and landscapes, offering personal insights into the country’s past and present.
A rare, beautifully curated photo collection inspired by the film Heaven & Earth, signed by director Oliver Stone. A meaningful collector’s piece.
An accessible biography of Le Ly Hayslip, highlighting her extraordinary life journey from wartime Vietnam to global humanitarian leadership.
Le Ly Hayslip’s moving memoir documenting her childhood during the Vietnam War and her lifelong mission of healing, reconciliation, and peace.
A compelling narrative that inspired the Oliver Stone film Heaven & Earth, sharing Le Ly Hayslip’s struggles, survival, and transformation.
The award-winning original soundtrack from Heaven & Earth, composed by Kitaro. A soulful musical interpretation of Le Ly’s story.
A deluxe special-edition set featuring the book, film materials, and collectible items curated by Oliver Stone. A rare keepsake for supporters.
An official poster from Oliver Stone’s Heaven & Earth, capturing the spirit of the film and Le Ly’s remarkable story.
Donated by Quill Hawk Publishing
Step into the world of The Snow Trilogy, a breathtaking 876-page literary masterpiece—hardbound with hand-painted edges and a premium color interior. This Anniversary Edition, personally autographed by the author, captures the beauty and resilience of the human spirit in three unforgettable volumes.
But this offer goes far beyond a collector’s book—it’s a complete author’s dream package, valued at over $5,000, designed for aspiring writers and storytellers who are ready to bring their own words to life.
The exclusive package includes:
📘 Three registered ISBNs & barcodes – your works, officially recognized and ready for publication.
💬 Professional editorial review, content editing, and proofreading (up to 100K words).
🎙️ Guest spot on the Quixotic Heights Podcast + Instagram Live author interview.
✍️ Alpha or Beta reading, book blurb creation, and press kit design.
🎓 Author training sessions, publishing support, and a virtual launch party to celebrate your success.
Whether you’re a collector seeking a rare signed edition or a writer ready to publish your first masterpiece, this one-of-a-kind package opens the door to creativity, mentorship, and professional publishing support.
Estimated Value: $5,100+
Donor: Quill Hawk Publishing (Amy M. Le, Founder & CEO)
Terms: Publishing contract must be signed by 12/31/2026; work must be published by 12/31/2027.
Different Items from Le Ly's extravagant collection
Clothes
Jewellery
Antiques
Home Decor and so much more
Our Volunteers will help you with your Purchase
