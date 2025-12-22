Global Village Foundation

Global Village Foundation : Sponsorship Only

Student Essentials Sponsor
$250

No expiration

Student Essentials Sponsor

Some of the most meaningful support is also the most practical. This sponsorship helps provide children at the Village of Hope with daily essentials that protect health, comfort, and dignity.


Your gift supports items such as:

  • Personal-care and hygiene essentials
  • Basic daily supplies students rely on
  • Ongoing replenishment as needs arise


After you give: You’ll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.

Questions: [email protected]

Please note: For each purchase, only one charitable receipt will be generated by calculating the eligible amount for tax purposes of the tickets purchased.

Comprehensive Healthcare Check-Ups
$500

No expiration

Healthcare Check-Up Sponsor

A routine check-up can prevent a crisis. This sponsorship supports regular medical care and wellness support for children and families who may otherwise go without basic healthcare access.


Your gift helps support:

Medical check-ups and wellness screenings

  • Early identification of health issues
  • Support for urgent medical needs when they arise

Education, Books & Learning Support
$1,000

No expiration

Education & Books Sponsor
Education changes everything—but only when a child has what they need to participate fully. This sponsorship supports learning resources and opportunities that help students stay engaged and move forward with confidence.


Your gift supports:

School supplies, learning materials, and books

Enrichment activities that build confidence and curiosity

Education support for children in and around the Village of Hope


Facilities & Infrastructure
$2,500

No expiration

Safe Facilities Sponsor

Children thrive when their environment is safe, stable, and cared for. This sponsorship supports the spaces children depend on every day—living areas, learning spaces, and essential infrastructure.

Your gift helps support:

  • Facility maintenance and repairs
  • Safety and sanitation improvements
  • Creating stable, supportive spaces for children to live and learn

Village of Hope Dental Clinic
$5,000

No expiration

Village of Hope Dental Clinic Sponsor
Dental care is not cosmetic—it’s essential healthcare. This sponsorship supports the Village of Hope’s dental care efforts so children can receive consistent oral health support as part of long-term wellbeing.

Your gift helps support:

  • Dental clinic staffing and operational support
  • Preventive care (basic exams and ongoing oral health support)
  • Sustained access to essential dental services for children and youth

Greatest Need Sponsor
$100

No expiration

Let's get to urgencies and priorities
Some donors prefer flexibility—so GVF can act quickly where the need is most urgent. This sponsorship allows GVF to direct your gift to the highest-priority need at the time, including healthcare, dental care, student support, education, or urgent facility needs.


Table Sponsorship
$2,500

No expiration

Reserved Gala Experience
Your support reserves an exclusive table at the Gala, providing you and your guests with a memorable evening of celebration, connection, and community impact.


Tickets: Complimentary admission for 10 seats (1 full table) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.


