Global Village Foundation : Sponsorship Only

Student Essentials Sponsor

Some of the most meaningful support is also the most practical. This sponsorship helps provide children at the Village of Hope with daily essentials that protect health, comfort, and dignity.





Your gift supports items such as:

Personal-care and hygiene essentials

Basic daily supplies students rely on

Ongoing replenishment as needs arise



After you give: You’ll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.

Questions: [email protected]

Please note: For each purchase, only one charitable receipt will be generated by calculating the eligible amount for tax purposes of the tickets purchased.