Global Village Foundation : Sponsorship Only

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Student Essentials Sponsor
Some of the most meaningful support is also the most practical. This sponsorship helps provide children at the Village of Hope with daily essentials that protect health, comfort, and dignity.
Your gift supports items such as:
After you give: You’ll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
Questions: [email protected]
Please note: For each purchase, only one charitable receipt will be generated by calculating the eligible amount for tax purposes of the tickets purchased.
No expiration
Healthcare Check-Up Sponsor
A routine check-up can prevent a crisis. This sponsorship supports regular medical care and wellness support for children and families who may otherwise go without basic healthcare access.
Your gift helps support:
Medical check-ups and wellness screenings
After you give: You’ll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
Questions: [email protected]
Please note: For each purchase, only one charitable receipt will be generated by calculating the eligible amount for tax purposes of the tickets purchased.
No expiration
Education & Books Sponsor
Education changes everything—but only when a child has what they need to participate fully. This sponsorship supports learning resources and opportunities that help students stay engaged and move forward with confidence.
Your gift supports:
School supplies, learning materials, and books
Enrichment activities that build confidence and curiosity
Education support for children in and around the Village of Hope
Questions: [email protected]
Please note: For each purchase, only one charitable receipt will be generated by calculating the eligible amount for tax purposes of the tickets purchased.
No expiration
Your gift helps support:
After you give: You’ll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
Questions: [email protected]
Please note: For each purchase, only one charitable receipt will be generated by calculating the eligible amount for tax purposes of the tickets purchased.
No expiration
Your gift helps support:
Questions: [email protected]
Please note: For each purchase, only one charitable receipt will be generated by calculating the eligible amount for tax purposes of the tickets purchased.
No expiration
Let's get to urgencies and priorities
Some donors prefer flexibility—so GVF can act quickly where the need is most urgent. This sponsorship allows GVF to direct your gift to the highest-priority need at the time, including healthcare, dental care, student support, education, or urgent facility needs.
After you give: You’ll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
Questions: [email protected]
Please note: For each purchase, only one charitable receipt will be generated by calculating the eligible amount for tax purposes of the tickets purchased.
No expiration
Reserved Gala Experience
Your support reserves an exclusive table at the Gala, providing you and your guests with a memorable evening of celebration, connection, and community impact.
Tickets: Complimentary admission for 10 seats (1 full table) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.
After you give: You’ll receive an email confirmation with your charitable receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.
Questions: [email protected]
Please note: For each purchase, only one charitable receipt will be generated by calculating the eligible amount for tax purposes of the tickets purchased.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!