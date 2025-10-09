Worden Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Worden Elementary PTO

About this event

GloBingo - Worden Elementary PTO 2026

1 Holiday Point Pkwy

Edwardsville, IL 62025, USA

ADVANCE tickets TABLE of 8
$200

Reserved seating for a full table of 8 participants. Must have a NAME for your table. Be creative.


All 8 players get: 6 bingo cards, glow hat, & glow dabber.

ADVANCE ticket TABLE of 10
$250

Reserved seating for a full table of 10 participants. Must have a NAME for your table. Be creative.


All 10 players get: 6 bingo cards, glow hat, & glow dabber.

ADVANCE tickets
$25

Includes 6 bingo cards, glow hat, & glow dabber.

At the DOOR tickets
$30

DAY OF - Includes 6 bingo cards, glow hat, & glow dabber.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!