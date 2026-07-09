Glory of the Muses

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About this event
General Admission. Pay It Forward tickets help to ensure that Evenstar can continue to grow. You name will be listed in future programs as a supporter of Evenstar Ensemble. Thank you! Pay It Forward tickets start at $50.
General Admission. Fair Value tickets ensure that Evenstar can cover the costs associated with this concert. Fair Value tickets start at $30
General Admission. Pay What You Will tickets are available to allow anyone to enjoy all that Evenstar has to offer.
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