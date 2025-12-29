Glow Bingo 2026

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About this event
Additional Bingo Cards for Purchase
Additional Bingo Cards for Purchase
Additional Bingo Cards for Purchase
Fluorescent bingo dauber that glows under black light (color may vary). Highlighters will be available for free!
Punch card can be used for purchasing concessions & other "swag". All proceeds support Art Rutkin PSO. This card can be used at ALL Art Rutkin events for the 2025-2026 school year.
Single slice of pizza
Soda & Juice
Set of 3
One ring
Various colors
Various colors
Chips, Oreos, Crackers
$
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