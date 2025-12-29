Hosted by

Art Rutkin Elementary School PSO

About this event

Glow Bingo 2026

15600 SW River Terrace Blvd

Tigard, OR 97224, USA

1 Bingo Card
$1

Additional Bingo Cards for Purchase

10 Bingo Cards
$10

Additional Bingo Cards for Purchase

20 Bingo Cards
$20

Additional Bingo Cards for Purchase

Glow Dauber
$4

Fluorescent bingo dauber that glows under black light (color may vary). Highlighters will be available for free!

Event Punch Card
$10

Punch card can be used for purchasing concessions & other "swag". All proceeds support Art Rutkin PSO. This card can be used at ALL Art Rutkin events for the 2025-2026 school year.

Pizza
$2

Single slice of pizza

Drink
$1

Soda & Juice

Glow Sticks
$1

Set of 3

Glow Ring
$2

One ring

LED Glasses
$3

Various colors

Glow Headband
$2

Various colors

Chips/Treats
$1

Chips, Oreos, Crackers

Add a donation for Art Rutkin Elementary School PSO

$

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