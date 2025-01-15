Glow Dance 2025

A ticket is needed for EACH person attending (adults and kids) to gain entrance into the school the evening of the dance. If tickets are ordered electronically, paper tickets will still be sent home with your child.
Pizza Ticket
$5
Includes one slice of cheese pizza from Jet's, a bag of plain Ruffles chips, and one bottle of water. This pizza pack is a pre-sale item only. There will not be extra pizza sold at the dance. If you'd like more than one slice of pizza, additional pizza tickets will need to be purchased.
Mystery Glow Bag
$8
Purchase your glow dance swag bag! These are available for pre-sale only and will NOT be sold at the dance. Each bag will include a variety of glow items. No other glow items will be sold at the dance.
Add a donation for Millennium School Parent Teacher Organization
$
