Let’s Glow Crazy Dance

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Let’s Glow Crazy Glow Dance! ✨
Let your student kick off the long weekend with friends at our annual Glow Dance on Thursday, 4/2 from 4–6 PM. The gym will be glowing with a live DJ, games, open courts, and lots of fun.
🎟 Admission: $5
🍫 Concessions available
✨ Glow items for sale
💰 Fun raffle prizes
⭐ Want to skip the concession line? You can also purchase a Glow Dance + Raising Cane’s Meal Ticket for $15 (pre-order only).
All proceeds support the PTA.
Grab a ticket and let them start the long weekend with a glow!
Let’s Glow Crazy Glow Dance! ✨
Make Glow Dance night easy! Pre-order the Glow Dance + Meal Ticket so your student has dinner ready at the event.
Let your student kick off the long weekend with friends at our annual Glow Dance on Thursday, 4/2 from 4–6 PM. We will be glowing with a live DJ, games, open courts, and lots of fun.
🎟 Admission: $15 includes a Raising Cane meal with 3 tenders, toast, sauce, chips and drink.
🍫 Concessions also available
✨ Glow items for sale
💰 Fun raffle prizes
Pre-order required for the meal ticket; preorder ends 3/31.
All proceeds support the PTA.
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