Let’s Glow Crazy Dance

Let’s Glow Crazy Glow Dance! ✨





Make Glow Dance night easy! Pre-order the Glow Dance + Meal Ticket so your student has dinner ready at the event.





Let your student kick off the long weekend with friends at our annual Glow Dance on Thursday, 4/2 from 4–6 PM. We will be glowing with a live DJ, games, open courts, and lots of fun.





🎟 Admission: $15 includes a Raising Cane meal with 3 tenders, toast, sauce, chips and drink.





🍫 Concessions also available

✨ Glow items for sale

💰 Fun raffle prizes









Pre-order required for the meal ticket; preorder ends 3/31.





All proceeds support the PTA.