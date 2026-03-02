PJHE PTA - Pta Texas Congress

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PJHE PTA - Pta Texas Congress

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Let’s Glow Crazy Dance

Dance Ticket 🎟️ item
Dance Ticket 🎟️
$5

Let’s Glow Crazy Glow Dance! ✨


Let your student kick off the long weekend with friends at our annual Glow Dance on Thursday, 4/2 from 4–6 PM. The gym will be glowing with a live DJ, games, open courts, and lots of fun.


🎟 Admission: $5

🍫 Concessions available

✨ Glow items for sale

💰 Fun raffle prizes


⭐ Want to skip the concession line? You can also purchase a Glow Dance + Raising Cane’s Meal Ticket for $15 (pre-order only).


All proceeds support the PTA.


Grab a ticket and let them start the long weekend with a glow!


Dance Ticket plus Cane’s Meal 🎟️🍗 item
Dance Ticket plus Cane’s Meal 🎟️🍗
$15

Let’s Glow Crazy Glow Dance! ✨


Make Glow Dance night easy! Pre-order the Glow Dance + Meal Ticket so your student has dinner ready at the event.


Let your student kick off the long weekend with friends at our annual Glow Dance on Thursday, 4/2 from 4–6 PM. We will be glowing with a live DJ, games, open courts, and lots of fun.


🎟 Admission: $15 includes a Raising Cane meal with 3 tenders, toast, sauce, chips and drink.


🍫 Concessions also available

✨ Glow items for sale

💰 Fun raffle prizes



Pre-order required for the meal ticket; preorder ends 3/31.


All proceeds support the PTA.

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