Miller Place PTA

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Miller Place PTA

Glow Dance 2026 Ticket Purchases from Waitlist

191 N Country Rd

Miller Place, NY 11764, USA

Admit 1 Child to GLOW DANCE (room: NCR Gym)
$15

Incl 1 slice pizza & 1 drink.

Admit 1 Child to SENSORY GLOW PARTY (room: NCR Cafe)
$15

Incl 1 slice pizza & 1 drink. All children in family must attend same room.

Admit 1 Adult
Free

Adults are free, 1 adult allowed per family (to ensure space for as many kids as possible). For more than 1 adult in your family to attend, please sign up to volunteer here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B44A5AA2BA7FFCE9-59986084-glow#/

1 Slice of Pizza with Drink
$3

Add qty of pizza for adults. Plus, add extra slices for children (1 slice included with admission).

Add a donation for Miller Place PTA

$

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