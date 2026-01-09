Glow Dance 2026 Ticket Purchases from Waitlist

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Incl 1 slice pizza & 1 drink.
Incl 1 slice pizza & 1 drink. All children in family must attend same room.
Adults are free, 1 adult allowed per family (to ensure space for as many kids as possible). For more than 1 adult in your family to attend, please sign up to volunteer here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B44A5AA2BA7FFCE9-59986084-glow#/
Add qty of pizza for adults. Plus, add extra slices for children (1 slice included with admission).
$
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