Chill Out or Dance: Neon Glow Dance & More Family Fun

About this event
If there are only two people from your family attending please purchase individual tickets.
Admission for one adult and up to three current Central Park Elementary students.
Includes water and two snacks for each person.
Students must attend with an adult.
**By purchasing tickets you acknowledge that you are assuming responsibility for all children attending the event with you for the duration of the event.
Individual tickets for Central Park Elementary students, or adults attending with their student.
Includes water and two snacks for each person.
Students must attend with an adult.
**By purchasing tickets you acknowledge that you are assuming responsibility for all children attending the event with you for the duration of the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!