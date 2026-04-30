Wilmas Wags Foundation

Hosted by

Wilmas Wags Foundation

About this event

Glow for Good-Reese’s Rave (under 25 lbs)

518 W Lantana Rd

Lantana, FL 33462, USA

General Admission
$20

Price is per pet under 25lbs

Humans are free!


Ticket includes:

  • Glow gear & neon vibes for pups and humans
  • Dog safe foam party hosted by Pop N Fun events 
  • Interactive photo stations & rave-inspired backdrops
  • Treat sample bar & hydration stations
  • Special discounts from local pet vendors, raffles & giveaways
  • Chill-out zones for pups who need a break
  • Portion of ticket sales will be donated to Wilma’s Wags mission

🐶 Dog-Friendly First:

Your pup’s comfort and safety are our priority. All dogs must be leashed, friendly, up-to-date on vaccinations, and ready to enjoy a positive, stress-free environment. (Unleashed in outdoor play area) 


Add a donation for Wilmas Wags Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!