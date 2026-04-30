Glow for Good-Reese’s Rave (under 25 lbs)

Price is per pet under 25lbs
Humans are free!
Ticket includes:
- Glow gear & neon vibes for pups and humans
- Dog safe foam party hosted by Pop N Fun events
- Interactive photo stations & rave-inspired backdrops
- Treat sample bar & hydration stations
- Special discounts from local pet vendors, raffles & giveaways
- Chill-out zones for pups who need a break
- Portion of ticket sales will be donated to Wilma’s Wags mission
🐶 Dog-Friendly First:
Your pup’s comfort and safety are our priority. All dogs must be leashed, friendly, up-to-date on vaccinations, and ready to enjoy a positive, stress-free environment. (Unleashed in outdoor play area)
Price is per pet under 25lbs
Humans are free!
Ticket includes:
- Glow gear & neon vibes for pups and humans
- Dog safe foam party hosted by Pop N Fun events
- Interactive photo stations & rave-inspired backdrops
- Treat sample bar & hydration stations
- Special discounts from local pet vendors, raffles & giveaways
- Chill-out zones for pups who need a break
- Portion of ticket sales will be donated to Wilma’s Wags mission
🐶 Dog-Friendly First:
Your pup’s comfort and safety are our priority. All dogs must be leashed, friendly, up-to-date on vaccinations, and ready to enjoy a positive, stress-free environment. (Unleashed in outdoor play area)