Upstream Prevention, Inc

Hosted by

Upstream Prevention, Inc

About this event

Glow for Hope 5k Run/Walk - 2026

237 W Monroe St

Franklin, IN 46131, USA

Participant
Free

Showing up and participating in the 5k run/walk is free! Bring your friends and family, but have each person register to help us get an estimate and count of who will be there!

First 50 T-Shirt!
Free

The first 50 individuals who register have a chance to get a free Glow Run 2026 shirt! Make sure to give us a shirt size on the next screen.

T-Shirt Add On
$20

If you missed being a part of the first 50 shirts (or want additional shirts!) add it on here! Make sure to give a size on the next screen, and feel free to drop the "tip the platform" down to $0.

LED Glow Stick (foam)
$3

Glow even brighter! Pre-purchase a LED 8in Foam Glow Stick to help light up your run/walk! Sticks will be available for purchase day-of, but with limited supplies - guarantee you'll have one by pre-purchasing! Feel free to drop the "tip the platform" down to $0 on the payment screen so your total matches exact costs.

Glow Glasses
$5

Glow even brighter! Pre-purchase a LED Glow Glasses to help light up your run/walk! Glasses will be available for purchase day-of, but with limited supplies - guarantee you'll have one by pre-purchasing! Feel free to drop the "tip the platform" down to $0 on the payment screen so your total matches exact costs.

Add a donation for Upstream Prevention, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!