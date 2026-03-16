Glow for Hope 5k Run/Walk - 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Showing up and participating in the 5k run/walk is free! Bring your friends and family, but have each person register to help us get an estimate and count of who will be there!
The first 50 individuals who register have a chance to get a free Glow Run 2026 shirt! Make sure to give us a shirt size on the next screen.
If you missed being a part of the first 50 shirts (or want additional shirts!) add it on here! Make sure to give a size on the next screen, and feel free to drop the "tip the platform" down to $0.
Glow even brighter! Pre-purchase a LED 8in Foam Glow Stick to help light up your run/walk! Sticks will be available for purchase day-of, but with limited supplies - guarantee you'll have one by pre-purchasing! Feel free to drop the "tip the platform" down to $0 on the payment screen so your total matches exact costs.
Glow even brighter! Pre-purchase a LED Glow Glasses to help light up your run/walk! Glasses will be available for purchase day-of, but with limited supplies - guarantee you'll have one by pre-purchasing! Feel free to drop the "tip the platform" down to $0 on the payment screen so your total matches exact costs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!