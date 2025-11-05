Glow N Shine 2025

Combat Off Road Hood Latches (2 Draws)
$5
Shoreline Offroad Lighting Underglow Kits (3 Draws)
$5
Cosmo Tires
$5

Full Voucher for Full Set of Tires

Apex Chassis Ball Joints
$5

JK/JL/JT set of ball joints upper and lowers

Rhino USA Recovery Kit
$5

Kinetic rope recovery kit $200 value

Imperial Design Cowl Brackets
$5

Set of cowl brackets

Clix Auto gift card
$5

$50 gift card towards clix auto

Takform Dash mount kit
$5

$200 voucher towards the purchase of a full dash kit

Farrar Decals and Designs $100 Gift Card
$5

$100 gift card towards a farrar decals purchase

A & M Precision Laser Hood and Door Holders
$5

Hood and door holders

Christian Ramirez Designs 3 custom pieces
$5

Front Door Sills

1 layer custom gas cap

Tail light overlays

Jays Jerky Gift Basket
$5

Jerky basket

Coffee Package from GRO Coffee
$5

GRO coffee bundle

M2 Audio: Pair of Bullet Tweeters
$5
M2 Audio: Jl/JT Dash Enclosure with 6.5" Speakers
$5
4 Wheel Parts Winch and Recovery Gear
$5
Red Scorpion Blackstone Grill
$5
AFNY Specialities 4” Quattro Nacho lights
$5

4” nacho lights

CW Worx $150 voucher towards an install
$5
The Jeep Detailers Free tier 2 detail package
$5
Car Tunes Free tint for any Jeep (non ceramic)
$5
Precision Powder Coat: $800 Certificate
$5

$800 gift certificate plus swag bag.

