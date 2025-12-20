Glow Night 1/31

Hosted by
About this event
you have it
General Entry for One Member if purchased AFTER 10p the night before the event. Or if all Tier #1 are taken.
General Entry for One Platinum Member. Platinum Members can purchase up to 2 of these tickets, giving one to their plus one, vetted member, attendee
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
* bed is located inside the house, which is roped off, no screens.
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Carafe for Liquor For Use (not to keep)
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
* bed is located inside the house, will have screens for a semi private space.
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Carafe for Liquor For Use (not to keep)
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*The queen bed is located under our new enclosed and heated pavilion in our social area. The space includes a body pillow and blanket, with a screen to separate you from other VIPs and curtains for privacy in the front. Feel free to bring what ever supplies or extras you prefer to improve your experience.
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana w Queen Bed
Body Pillow & Blanket Provided
Private Storage Space for the Night
Carafe for Liquor For Use (not to keep)
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP+ Experience ~ For The Length of a Specified Event
Benefits Include:
$200/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Private & Reserved Room with a Door & Lock
Carafe for Liquor For Use (not to keep)
Reusable Plastic W Glasses for Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) w Bottled Water for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels For Use (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP+ Experience ~ For The Length of a Specified Event
Benefits Include:
$200/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Private & Reserved Room with a Door & Lock
Carafe for Liquor For Use (not to keep)
Reusable Plastic W Glasses for Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) w Bottled Water for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels For Use (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
Gives you & one other, full access to our new Bar with Bartender. Still BYOB, we will provide select mixers (Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Soda Water & Tonic Water). If you prefer something different you can bring it, and check it, and your alcohol, in with the bartender, who will pour your drinks upon request and store your alcohol for the evening.
Wristbands will be given out at check-in accordingly.
***VIP, VIP+, and Platinum Members this is already included in your ticket price***
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!