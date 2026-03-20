Glow Party 4/25

Hosted by
About this event
you have it
General Entry for One Member if purchased BEFORE 10p the night before the event
General Entry for One Member if purchased AFTER 10p the night before the event. Or if all Tier #1 are taken.
General Entry for One Platinum Member. Platinum Members can purchase up to 2 of these tickets, giving one to their plus one, vetted member, attendee
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
* bed is located inside the house, with curtains and shares a room with 3 other VIPs
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
* bed is located inside the house, with curtains and shares a room with 4 other VIPs
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
Gives you & one other, full access to our new Bar with Bartender. Still BYOB, we will provide select mixers (Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Soda Water & Tonic Water). If you prefer something different you can bring it, and check it, and your alcohol, in with the bartender, who will pour your drinks upon request and store your alcohol for the evening.
Wristbands will be given out at check-in accordingly.
***VIP and Platinum Members this is already included in your ticket price***
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!