Glow Party 4/25

Gives you & one other, full access to our new Bar with Bartender. Still BYOB, we will provide select mixers (Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Soda Water & Tonic Water). If you prefer something different you can bring it, and check it, and your alcohol, in with the bartender, who will pour your drinks upon request and store your alcohol for the evening.



Wristbands will be given out at check-in accordingly.



***VIP and Platinum Members this is already included in your ticket price***