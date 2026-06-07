AOK Collective Inc

Hosted by

AOK Collective Inc

About this event

GLOW PARTY 7/25

if you are a vetted member

you have it

Tier #1
$30
Available until Jul 24

General Entry for One Member if purchased BEFORE 10p the night before the event

Tier #2
$40

General Entry for One Member if purchased AFTER 10p the night before the event. Or if all Tier #1 are taken.

Platinum Members Only
$20

General Entry for One Platinum Member. Platinum Members can purchase up to 2 of these tickets, giving one to their plus one, vetted member, attendee
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in

VIP Cabana ~ Playboy Bunny Room
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
* bed is located inside the house, with curtains and shares a room with 2 other VIPs

Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in

VIP Cabana ~ City Loft Room
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
* bed is located inside the house, with curtains and shares a room with 3 other VIPs

Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in

Celebrations Package ~ Add On Only
$100
Available until Jul 21

This is NOT an entry ticket. This is just an add on. If you wish to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or other special event, this is for you!

We have 3 categories, and you can choose 1 option from each:

Category 1: Dessert
Get to pick 1 option:
a. chocolate covered strawberries
b. crumbl cookies
c. small 5" cake

Category 2: Drinks
Get to pick 1 item:
a. Champagne
b. Sparkling Cider
c. Rendezvous Bar

Category 3: Decor Piece
Get to pick 1 item:
a. balloons (up to 5)
b. bouquet of flowers

Once you select this option, there will be questions to optimize some of the choices.

Rendezvous Package Upgrade
$20

Gives you & one other, full access to our new Bar with Bartender. Still BYOB, we will provide select mixers (Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Soda Water & Tonic Water). If you prefer something different you can bring it, and check it, and your alcohol, in with the bartender, who will pour your drinks upon request and store your alcohol for the evening.

Wristbands will be given out at check-in accordingly.

***VIP and Platinum Members this is already included in your ticket price***

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!