2026 Glow Party Raffle

About this event
Empty a full can of Silly String to cap off our Glow Party!
Approximate retail value: Priceless
Jr Boots Obstacle Course & Team-building Classes
Approximate retail value of each 5-session pass: $225
4 100-Level Tickets
Tickets can be redeemed for any home game remaining in the 2025-2026 season for any available seats.
Approximate retail value: $120
4 North Goal Tickets
Tickets can be redeemed for any home match in the 2026 season.
Approximate retail value: $100-130
Each winner will receive 2 jump passes.
Approximate retail value: $60
Package includes 2 Buffet Dinner Passes and 4 $5 FunZone Vouchers
Approximate retail value: $60
Package includes 2 play passes valid all day long.
Approximate retail value: $50
Prize includes 1 stuffy of your choice (based on availability) + 1 stuffy-sized Meadowview Mustangs blue shirt.
Approximate retail value: $30
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!