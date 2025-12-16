Meadowview School PTO

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Meadowview School PTO

About this event

2026 Glow Party Raffle

Meadowview School

Cover Dr. Prickett in Silly String item
Cover Dr. Prickett in Silly String
$1

Empty a full can of Silly String to cap off our Glow Party!


Approximate retail value: Priceless

Hot Ground Gym 5-Session Passes (2 Winners) item
Hot Ground Gym 5-Session Passes (2 Winners)
$1

Jr Boots Obstacle Course & Team-building Classes


Approximate retail value of each 5-session pass: $225

Windy City Bulls Game (4 Tickets) item
Windy City Bulls Game (4 Tickets)
$1

4 100-Level Tickets


Tickets can be redeemed for any home game remaining in the 2025-2026 season for any available seats.


Approximate retail value: $120

Chicago Stars FC Match (4 Tickets) item
Chicago Stars FC Match (4 Tickets)
$1

4 North Goal Tickets


Tickets can be redeemed for any home match in the 2026 season.


Approximate retail value: $100-130

Sky Zone 2-Hour Jump Passes (3 Winners) item
Sky Zone 2-Hour Jump Passes (3 Winners)
$1

Each winner will receive 2 jump passes.


Approximate retail value: $60

Pizza Ranch - Dinner & Play item
Pizza Ranch - Dinner & Play
$1

Package includes 2 Buffet Dinner Passes and 4 $5 FunZone Vouchers


Approximate retail value: $60

Kids Empire All-Day Play Passes item
Kids Empire All-Day Play Passes
$1

Package includes 2 play passes valid all day long.


Approximate retail value: $50

Build-a-Mustang To-Go Kit item
Build-a-Mustang To-Go Kit
$1

Prize includes 1 stuffy of your choice (based on availability) + 1 stuffy-sized Meadowview Mustangs blue shirt.


Approximate retail value: $30

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!