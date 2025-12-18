2026 Glow Party Tickets

About this event
Concessions:
Walking Tacos - 3 tickets
Hot Dogs/Gatorade - 2 tickets
Chips/Popcorn/water - 1 ticket
Raffles and Activities:
Raffles/Face Painting/Candy Walk - 1 Ticket
All other games will be included in the entry fee
Concessions:
Walking Tacos - 3 tickets
Hot Dogs/Gatorade - 2 tickets
Chips/Popcorn/water - 1 ticket
Raffles and Activities:
Raffles/Face Painting/Candy Walk - 1 Ticket
All other games will be included in the entry fee
Concessions:
Walking Tacos - 3 tickets
Hot Dogs/Gatorade - 2 tickets
Chips/Popcorn/water - 1 ticket
Raffles and Activities:
Raffles/Face Painting/Candy Walk - 1 Ticket
All other games will be included in the entry fee
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!