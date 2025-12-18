Meadowview School PTO

2026 Glow Party Tickets

Meadowview School

Student Admission
$10
6 Tickets for Concessions + Raffles/Activities
$5

Concessions:

Walking Tacos - 3 tickets

Hot Dogs/Gatorade - 2 tickets

Chips/Popcorn/water - 1 ticket


Raffles and Activities:

Raffles/Face Painting/Candy Walk - 1 Ticket

All other games will be included in the entry fee

12 Tickets for Concessions + Raffles/Activities
$10

Additional Tickets for Concessions + Raffles/Activities
$1

