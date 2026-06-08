Glow Sponsor-Changing Lives in 915 - $750

The Glow Sponsor package is a great way to support the 3rd Annual Changing Lives in 915 Sunset Run while gaining visibility for your business among runners, families, and community members. As a Glow Sponsor, your company will receive recognition through event marketing and race-day exposure, including your business name listed on the official race shirt, logo displayed on the event sponsor banner, two social media sponsor spotlights, and five complimentary race registrations with participant packets.