Rudolph Helping Hands

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Rudolph Helping Hands

About this event

Glow Sponsor-Changing Lives in 915 - $750

240 W Castellano Dr b

El Paso, TX 79912, USA

Glow Sponsor-Chaning Lives in 915 item
Glow Sponsor-Chaning Lives in 915
$750

The Glow Sponsor package is a great way to support the 3rd Annual Changing Lives in 915 Sunset Run while gaining visibility for your business among runners, families, and community members. As a Glow Sponsor, your company will receive recognition through event marketing and race-day exposure, including your business name listed on the official race shirtlogo displayed on the event sponsor bannertwo social media sponsor spotlights, and five complimentary race registrations with participant packets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!