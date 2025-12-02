Individual registration for Glow Trivia and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
Registration for Glow Trivia for a Team of 8 participants and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
Bronze sponsorship includes recognition on all advertising and 2 tickets to the event.
Silver Sponsorship includes recognition on all advertising, 2 free tickets to the event, and 2 drink tickets on us.
Gold Sponsorship includes recognition on all advertising, 4 free tickets to the event and 4 drink tickets on us.
Platinum Sponsorship includes recognition on all advertising, 1 free table (8 tickets) to the event and 8 drink tickets on us.
