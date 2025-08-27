Glow Up Bundle

What’s Included:
- Your $1k Donation directly supports the Neon Prairie Foundation and our nonprofit mission... THANK YOU!
- 7 VIP wristbands for the price of 7 regular General Admission tickets for the official festival weekend Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7 + 2 Parking passes
That’s a $1,000 savings plus front-row access to the best Neon Prairie has to offer!
Plus, exclusive access to The Brut VIP Lounge and the Sidecar Bar Oasis Pool Party, where your group can:
- Spin vinyl in the VIP DJ Room curated by The Brut’s record library.
- Join the Speaker Series with creative and industry insiders.
- Pick up instruments and jam with local artists.
- Meet designers after the Rock the Catwalk show (Saturday).
- Enjoy complimentary massages from The Brut’s 1820 Spa (first-come, first-served).
- …and other surprise perks to be announced.
Act fast —because we have limited availability for this incredible package. Make your crew the real VIPs of Neon Prairie.
