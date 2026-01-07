Back to Play

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Back to Play

About this event

Glow Your Heart Up Evening Play

200 S Main St

De Soto, MO 63020, USA

Admission for first child (pay now)
$10

Please purchase a ticket for each child wanting to attend. If you have additional siblings attending, you can choose the additional ticket option for reduced pricing.

Admission for first child (pay at event)
Free

Please purchase a ticket for each child wanting to attend. If you have additional siblings attending, you can choose the additional ticket option for reduced pricing.

Additional child admission (pay now)
$6

Must purchase a ticket for the initial child, then subsequent tickets for any additional children wanting to play!

Additional child admission (pay at event)
Free

Must purchase a ticket for the initial child, then subsequent tickets for any additional children wanting to play!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!