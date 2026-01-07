Glow Your Heart Up Evening Play

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Please purchase a ticket for each child wanting to attend. If you have additional siblings attending, you can choose the additional ticket option for reduced pricing.
Please purchase a ticket for each child wanting to attend. If you have additional siblings attending, you can choose the additional ticket option for reduced pricing.
Must purchase a ticket for the initial child, then subsequent tickets for any additional children wanting to play!
Must purchase a ticket for the initial child, then subsequent tickets for any additional children wanting to play!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!