50 Years of Scholars; Birthday Brunch & Raffle

Hosted by
About this event
All you can eat Brunch
Menu includes : Pancakes, Egg Strata, Sausage, Cheesy Potato Casserole, Coffee, Tea, Juice and Bløtkake dessert.
All you can eat Brunch
Menu includes : Pancakes, Egg Strata, Sausage, Cheesy Potato Casserole, Coffee, Tea, Juice and Bløtkake dessert.
All you can eat Brunch
Menu includes : Pancakes, Egg Strata, Sausage, Cheesy Potato Casserole, Coffee, Tea, Juice and Bløtkake dessert.
Fun and exciting prizes - 2 drawings at during Brunch - need not be present to win
Fun and exciting prizes - 2 drawings at during Brunch - need not be present to win
Fun and exciting prizes - 2 drawings at during Brunch - need not be present to win
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!