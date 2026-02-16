GMTestimonial2026
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GMTestimonial2026

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GMTestimonial2026

About this event

Sales closed

GM Testimonial Commemorative Program Ads

Add a donation for GMTestimonial2026

$

Back Cover (Color) 4.75 x 8.25 item
Back Cover (Color) 4.75 x 8.25
$500

This is the back cover of the program. Full Page ad size in color.

There is only 1 to be sold.

Inside Cover (Color) item
Inside Cover (Color)
$400

Inside cover (there are 2 of these).

Color copy preferred.

4.75 x8.25" Copy


Full Page (inside program) Color or B&W item
Full Page (inside program) Color or B&W
$200

Full page ad inside the program.

Color or B&W copy accepted.

4.75 x 8.25" copy size


Half Page Ad (body) B&W or Color item
Half Page Ad (body) B&W or Color
$125

Half Page ad inside the program.

Color or B&W copy.

4.75 x 3.625" copy.

Quarter-Page Ad (body) B&W item
Quarter-Page Ad (body) B&W
$75

Quarter-page ad in program.

Color or B&W copy.

4.75 x 2" copy


Business Card Ad (body) item
Business Card Ad (body)
$50

Business Card copy reproduced from your Business Card image.

formatted to fit 8 to a page.

Patron / Friend Listing (Text line)
$40

Your name or the name of your Organization listed in the Patron/Friend listing.

Send Copy to: [email protected]


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