GM Testimonial Commemorative Program Ads

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
This is the back cover of the program. Full Page ad size in color.
There is only 1 to be sold.
Inside cover (there are 2 of these).
Color copy preferred.
4.75 x8.25" Copy
Full page ad inside the program.
Color or B&W copy accepted.
4.75 x 8.25" copy size
Half Page ad inside the program.
Color or B&W copy.
4.75 x 3.625" copy.
Quarter-page ad in program.
Color or B&W copy.
4.75 x 2" copy
Business Card copy reproduced from your Business Card image.
formatted to fit 8 to a page.
Your name or the name of your Organization listed in the Patron/Friend listing.
Send Copy to: [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!