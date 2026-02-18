GMA PTA Spring Silent Auction 2026

Daniels Vineyard Wine Experience Basket

Enjoy a taste of local charm with this delightful wine basket, generously featuring items from Daniels Vineyard.





This basket includes:

• One bottle of Tempranillo — a smooth, full-bodied red with rich fruit and spice notes



• A variety 6-pack of wine — a wonderful sampling of Daniels Vineyard favorites to share or savor



• A $50 Daniels Vineyard gift card — perfect for a future tasting, vineyard visit, or selecting additional wines to enjoy at home





Whether you're planning a relaxing evening, hosting friends, or looking forward to a scenic vineyard outing, this basket offers the perfect blend of immediate enjoyment and a future experience.





Thank you for supporting the GMA PTA — cheers to great wine and a great cause!