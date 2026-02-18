Hosted by

Geist Montessori Academy PTA

About this event

GMA PTA Spring Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

8755 Oakcrest Dr, McCordsville, IN 46055, USA

#1: The Daniels Vineyard Experience
$75

Starting bid

Daniels Vineyard Wine Experience Basket

Enjoy a taste of local charm with this delightful wine basket, generously featuring items from Daniels Vineyard.


This basket includes:
One bottle of Tempranillo — a smooth, full-bodied red with rich fruit and spice notes


A variety 6-pack of wine — a wonderful sampling of Daniels Vineyard favorites to share or savor


A $50 Daniels Vineyard gift card — perfect for a future tasting, vineyard visit, or selecting additional wines to enjoy at home


Whether you're planning a relaxing evening, hosting friends, or looking forward to a scenic vineyard outing, this basket offers the perfect blend of immediate enjoyment and a future experience.


Thank you for supporting the GMA PTA — cheers to great wine and a great cause!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!