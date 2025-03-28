GMBA Camp 2025

7400 Bay Rd

University Center, MI 48710, USA

Adult Full Week: All Meals
$525
Adult Full Week: No Breakfast
$461
Child Full Week (Ages 0-3)
free
Youth: All Meals (Ages 4-12)
$477
Youth No Breakfast (Ages 4-12)
$413
Youth Missionary Fund: 25%
$393.75
Ages 22 and under
Youth Missionary Fund: 50%
$262.50
Ages 22 and under
Youth Missionary Fund: 75%
$131.25
Ages 22 and under
Youth Missionary Fund: 100%
free
Ages 22 and under
Youth Missionary Fund: 100% No Breakfast
free
Youth Missionary Fund: 75% No Breakfast
$115.25
Youth Missionary Fund: 50% No Breakfast
$230.50
Youth Missionary Fund: 25% No Breakfast
$345.75
Walk on Sunday Service ONLY
free
Walk on Full Week: All Meals
$325
Walk on Full Week: No Breakfast
$261
Walk on All Meals: 4 Days
$260
Walk on No Breakfast: 4 Days
$217
Walk on All Meals: 3 Days
$195
Walk on No Breakfast: 3 Days
$162
Walk on All Meals: 2 Days
$130
Walk on No Breakfast: 2 Days
$109
Walk on All Meals: 1 day
$65
Walk on No Breakfast: 1 Day
$55
Walk on No Meals: All week
$100
Walk on No Meals: 4 days
$80
Walk on No Meals: 3 days
$60
Walk on No Meals: 2 days
$40
Walk on No Meals: 1 day
$20
excludes Sunday
Walk-on Sunday only w/ lunch
$16
Crafts
$25
This gets you crafts for the entire week
Tshirt
$20
