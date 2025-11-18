GMC Holiday Activities (Select Activity & Date of your choice)

Hosted by
Live at Gracie: Graceful Keys And Lyrical Strings Concert featuring Violinist SoHyun Ko and Pianist Yadi Liang. 1 hour seated concert.
DOORS OPEN & TOUR | 5:30PM
PROGRAM & PERFORMANCE| 6:00-7:00PM
Q&A & POST PHOTO-OP| 7:00-7:30PM
$75 per person
Note: All sales are final
1 hour holiday tour with an expert Docent. Each attendee will receive a Gracie Mansion ornament as a special keepsake from GMC.
$40 per person
Note: All sales are final
