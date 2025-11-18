Hosted by

GMC Holiday Activities (Select Activity & Date of your choice)

Gracie Mansion Conservancy

December 4: Graceful Keys & Lyrical Strings Concert at 6pm
Live at Gracie: Graceful Keys And Lyrical Strings Concert featuring Violinist SoHyun Ko and Pianist Yadi Liang. 1 hour seated concert.


DOORS OPEN & TOUR | 5:30PM

PROGRAM & PERFORMANCE| 6:00-7:00PM

Q&A & POST PHOTO-OP| 7:00-7:30PM


Holiday Tours December 15 at 12:00pm
1 hour holiday tour with an expert Docent. Each attendee will receive a Gracie Mansion ornament as a special keepsake from GMC.

Holiday Tours December 17 at 6pm
1 hour holiday tour with an expert Docent. Each attendee will receive a Gracie Mansion ornament as a special keepsake from GMC.

Holiday Tours December 20 at 2:00pm
1 hour holiday tour with an expert Docent. Each attendee will receive a Gracie Mansion ornament as a special keepsake from GMC.

