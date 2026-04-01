GMCLA's 2026 Gala Silent Auction

Get 2 VIP Tickets to one of the most enduring shows in musical theatre!





Eligible for performances between June 24 – August 9, 2026





The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA,

featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne.

The new PHANTOM OF THE OPERA North American tour comes to The Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.





Ticket date and location depends upon availability at time of redemption but will be located within the regular top ticket price sections

which include the center front three sections of the orchestra. Redeem certificate early for best locations.

This voucher must be exchanged three weeks in advance by email. Please indicate your name, address and phone number. Tickets will be held at the Box Office under Recipient’s name.





Valued at $590.

Donated by the Pantages Theatre.