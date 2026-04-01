GMCLA's 2026 Gala Silent Auction

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A pair of PREMIUM Front Orchestra subscription tickets to each of GMCLA's three mainstage concerts in our 2026-2027 season.
Concert dates are:
All performances are at the Saban Theatre.
Valued at $750.
Donated By Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles
Starting bid
Take your pick: 4 PREMIUM Front Orchestra tickets to the Season 48 concert of your choice.
Concert dates are:
December 12 & 13, 2026
March 20 & 21, 2027
or
June 26 & 27, 2027
All performances are at the Saban Theatre.
Valued at $500.
Donated By Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles
Starting bid
Who doesn't love concert merch? Get your very own Declarations of Independence t-shirt! (Available in an Adult Large).
Valued at $75.
Donated by Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.
Starting bid
Signed by the entire cast including Tony Award-winner Jak Malone. The cast members are also the creators of this Olivier Award-winning musical. Comes already framed!
Valued at $100.
Donated by Ted Abenheim.
Starting bid
Signed by Sutton Foster, Michael Urie, Ana Gasteyer, Kevin Del Aquila (Tony nominated for Some Like It Hot), Daniel Breaker (Tony nominated for Passing Strange), and members of the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles cast. Comes already framed!
Valued at $100.
Donated By Ted Abenheim
Starting bid
From the recent Hudson Theatre production, signed by Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Buyer & Cellar).
Valued at $100.
Donated By Ted Abenheim
Starting bid
Enjoy the craftsmanship of local Los Angeles-based brewery, Benny Boy Brewing!
This gift package comes with:
$50 Gift Card to Benny Boy Brewing!
2 Branded Glasses!
2 Beanies!
Valued at $100.
Donated By Benny Boy Brewing
Starting bid
This package features baked goods from White Label Cookies, (8 signature Salty Bottom cookies with semi-sweet and dark chocolate chips with a Maldon sea salt bottom) and a $25 Gift Certificate from Gourmet Gift Baskets to use on any gift basket or platter you wish!
Valued at $105.
Donated by White Label Cookies and Gourmet Gift Baskets.
Starting bid
A Basket full of eSalon products: Repair Shampoo, Repair Conditioner, Invisible Dry Cleanser, Universal Leave-in Conditioner, Shine Silk Serum, Weekly Retreat Deep Conditioning Treatment, and Microfiber Hair Towel.
Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Take Unlimited Yoga Classes for one month at Yoga House in Pasadena!
Expires 12/31/2026
Valued at $190.
Donated By Yoga House
Starting bid
2 Orchestra Seat Concert Tickets for one Dec. 2026 Concert at LA Master Chorale.
Redeemable for one of the following:
Carols for Kids
(Sat, Dec 5, 2026 – 11:00 AM)
Candy Canes, Carols and Cheer
(Sat, Dec 5, 2026 – 2:00 PM)
Handel’s Messiah with Le Concert d’Astrée
(Mon, Dec 14, 2026 – 7:00 PM)
The Great Messiah Sing-Along
(Sun, Dec 20, 2026 – 7:00 PM)
Must contact at least two weeks before the concert date to claim tickets.
Valued at $200.
Donated by Los Angeles Master Chorale.
Starting bid
"Voltaire's signature satire, Bernstein's stunning score, and several dashes of slapstick comedy—it's the best of all possible worlds. Follow the optimist Candide as he faces romantic rejection, natural disasters, the Inquisition—you know, the everyday ups and downs of life."
See LA Opera's production of CANDIDE at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in premiere seats. Featuring Broadway icon Patti Lupone, you'll see LA Opera like never before in the Founders Circle section of the orchestra level.
Valid for Wednesday, December 2, 2026 performance at 7:30PM ONLY. Must Redeem at least ONE MONTH before performance.
Learn more at https://www.laopera.org/performances/2026-27/candide
Valued at $500.
Donated by LA Opera.
Starting bid
Head to the Hollywood Bowl for one of LA's favorite summertime activities, an evening outdoor concert with LA Phil!
Redeemable for two reserved bench seat tickets to an LA Phil-produced Classical concert, except July 2, 21, 22, 23; August 20; and September 3, 2026.
Valued at $100.
Donated by LA Phil.
Starting bid
Experience L.A.'s premiere treble voice choir, Vox Femina with Two Premium Subscriptions to VOX's 2026-2027 Season!
Concerts include:
In Her Element
Saturday, November 14th, 2026 at 7PM First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
Her City. Her Song.
Saturday, March 6th, 2027 at 7PM First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
Her Story: 30 Years of VOX
Sunday, June 6th, 2027 at 4PM Zipper Concert Hall at Colburn School
Valued at $350.
Donated by Vox Femina Los Angeles.
Starting bid
Make your summer POP with the Pasadena POPS! Get two table seats to one of three productions in their summer concert series:
DANCING IN THE STREET:
MUSIC OF MOTOWN
July 11, 2026
A TOAST TO THE RAT PACK
July 25, 2026
MUSIC OF THE NIGHT:
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER & FRIENDS
August 29, 2026
Contact box office with your requested concert date at least two weeks before the concert.
Valued at $184.
Donated by Pasadena Symphony & POPS.
Starting bid
Join East West Players' for their production of Jacklyn Bachaus' WIVES.
"An ardent exploration of the power and resilience at the heart of women's stories, WIVES takes the audience on a spellbinding journey from 16th-century France to 1920s India and 1960s Idaho, offering potent perspectives on the lives of history’s influential men through the eyes of their equally formidable spouses."
Two Preferred orchestra Seats for WIVES between Otober 8-31, 2026 (excludes October 11, 2026). Redeem by October 30, 2026 by 5pm PST.
Valued at $168.
Donated by East West Players.
Starting bid
Get two tickets to a performance at A Noise Within's 2026-2027 Season!
Learn more about the shows this season at:
https://www.anoisewithin.org/2026-27-season-those-better-angels/
Certificate not applicable to A Christmas Carol, expires 5/30/2027.
Valued at $220.
Donated by A Noise Within.
Starting bid
Come for a night of some of LA's best theater! get two tickets to any show at Geffen Playhouse's Gil Cates Theater during the 2026/27 Season!
Learn more about the shows at
https://www.geffenplayhouse.org/shows/2026-2027-season/
Voucher is valid for 2 best available tickets for a play of the winning bidder’s choosing during the 2026/27 Gil Cates Theater season. Excludes Premium Seating, Opening Nights and Special Events. Expires 8/31/2027.
Valued at $216.
Donated by Geffen Playhouse.
Starting bid
Get 2 VIP Tickets to one of the most enduring shows in musical theatre!
Eligible for performances between June 24 – August 9, 2026
The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA,
featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne.
The new PHANTOM OF THE OPERA North American tour comes to The Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ticket date and location depends upon availability at time of redemption but will be located within the regular top ticket price sections
which include the center front three sections of the orchestra. Redeem certificate early for best locations.
This voucher must be exchanged three weeks in advance by email. Please indicate your name, address and phone number. Tickets will be held at the Box Office under Recipient’s name.
Valued at $590.
Donated by the Pantages Theatre.
Starting bid
Enjoy holiday cheer in LA with opening night tickets to ELF at the Pantages!
Valid for the December 2nd, 2026 performance ONLY.
Elf The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, who embarks on a journey to New York City and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. This all-new tour, based on the acclaimed 2024 Broadway production “has CRACKED THE CODE OF ALL-AGES COMEDY, the kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter” (The New York Times).
Valued at $250.
Donated by the Pantages Theatre.
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