GMN Foundation's Annual Superbowl Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Once all 100 squares are filled, digits 0 through 9 are randomly assigned to the rows and columns.
The winner is determined by looking at the last digit of each team's score at the end of each quarter.
Example: If the score at the end of the 1st Quarter is Patriots 17 – Seahawks 14, you find the square where the number 7 (from the Patriots row) and 4 (from the Seahawk column) intersect. The person whose name is in that square wins!
Call Mark 302.293.7351 or George 202.643.9797 if you have any questions.
