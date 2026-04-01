GMO Game Day Social

Round Robin → Single Elimination Playoff



Spades games will be played in teams of two.



Registration: Teammates MUST check in together.



Teams will be numbered by which team checks in first.



Team # Players

Team 1 Player A / Player B

Team 2 Player C / Player D

Team 3 Player E / Player F

Team 4 Player G / Player H

Team 5 Player I / Player J

Team 6 Player K / Player L

Team 7 Player M / Player N

Team 8. Player O / Player P



Round Robin Pool Play



Each team plays 2 quick games against different teams.



Game Rules:



First team to 200 points wins



30-minute time limit



If time expires → highest score wins

Scoring System:



Result Points

Win 2 points

Loss 0 points

Tie 1 point



At the end of pool play:



Top 4 teams advance.



Playoffs



Semi Finals

Game to 300 points



Team 1 vs Team 4

Team 2 vs Team 3



Championship Game



Game to 500 points



Winner takes the tournament.









Timeline



Time Activity

5:00 Registration

5:15 Round 1

5:45 Round 2

6:15 Semi Finals

7:00 Championship





GMO SPADES TOURNAMENT – HOUSE RULES (ACE HIGH)

🃏 Game Setup

Teams of 2 players

Standard 52 card deck

First deal chosen randomly; deal rotates clockwise

📝 Bidding

Each player bids 0–13 tricks

Team bids are combined

Minimum team bid: 4

Blind Nil is allowed

🪶 Nil Rules

Nil = 100 points if successful

Nil = -100 points if failed

Teammate can help cover Nil

♠️ Gameplay Rules

Spades are always trump

Spades cannot be led first unless broken

Must follow suit if possible

If you can’t follow suit, you may play spades

💰 Scoring

10 points per bid trick

+1 point per overtrick (bag)

Every 10 bags = -100 penalty

🚫 Reneging (Misplay)

If a player fails to follow suit when able:

3 books penalty will be assessed

⚖️ Table Conduct