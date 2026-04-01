Gamma Mu Omega Alumni Chapter

Hosted by

Gamma Mu Omega Alumni Chapter

About this event

GMO Game Day Social

5870 Norwood Ave

Jacksonville, FL 32208, USA

General Admission
$25
Available until May 2

Early Bird Tickets through May 2, 2026

Spades Tournament Registration (2 Players)
$100

Round Robin → Single Elimination Playoff

Spades games will be played in teams of two.

Registration: Teammates MUST check in together.

Teams will be numbered by which team checks in first.


Team # Players
Team 1 Player A / Player B
Team 2 Player C / Player D
Team 3 Player E / Player F
Team 4 Player G / Player H

Team 5 Player I / Player J

Team 6 Player K / Player L

Team 7 Player M / Player N

Team 8. Player O / Player P

Round Robin Pool Play

Each team plays 2 quick games against different teams.

Game Rules:

First team to 200 points wins

30-minute time limit

If time expires → highest score wins

Scoring System:


Result Points
Win 2 points
Loss 0 points
Tie 1 point

At the end of pool play:

Top 4 teams advance.

Playoffs


Semi Finals
Game to 300 points

Team 1 vs Team 4
Team 2 vs Team 3

Championship Game

Game to 500 points

Winner takes the tournament.



Timeline


Time Activity
5:00 Registration
5:15 Round 1
5:45 Round 2
6:15 Semi Finals
7:00 Championship


GMO SPADES TOURNAMENT – HOUSE RULES (ACE HIGH)

🃏 Game Setup

  • Teams of 2 players
  • Standard 52 card deck
  • First deal chosen randomly; deal rotates clockwise

📝 Bidding

  • Each player bids 0–13 tricks
  • Team bids are combined
  • Minimum team bid: 4
  • Blind Nil is allowed

🪶 Nil Rules

  • Nil = 100 points if successful
  • Nil = -100 points if failed
  • Teammate can help cover Nil

♠️ Gameplay Rules

  • Spades are always trump
  • Spades cannot be led first unless broken
  • Must follow suit if possible
  • If you can’t follow suit, you may play spades

💰 Scoring

  • 10 points per bid trick
  • +1 point per overtrick (bag)
  • Every 10 bags = -100 penalty

🚫 Reneging (Misplay)

  • If a player fails to follow suit when able:
  • 3 books penalty will be assessed

⚖️ Table Conduct

  • No table talk or coaching during play
  • Keep hands visible above table
  • Disputes → Tournament Director decision is final
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