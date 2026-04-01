GMO Game Day Social

Round Robin → Single Elimination Playoff
Spades games will be played in teams of two.
Registration: Teammates MUST check in together.
Teams will be numbered by which team checks in first.
Team # Players
Team 1 Player A / Player B
Team 2 Player C / Player D
Team 3 Player E / Player F
Team 4 Player G / Player H
Team 5 Player I / Player J
Team 6 Player K / Player L
Team 7 Player M / Player N
Team 8. Player O / Player P
Round Robin Pool Play
Each team plays 2 quick games against different teams.
Game Rules:
First team to 200 points wins
30-minute time limit
If time expires → highest score wins
Scoring System:
Result Points
Win 2 points
Loss 0 points
Tie 1 point
At the end of pool play:
Top 4 teams advance.
Playoffs
Semi Finals
Game to 300 points
Team 1 vs Team 4
Team 2 vs Team 3
Championship Game
Game to 500 points
Winner takes the tournament.
Timeline
Time Activity
5:00 Registration
5:15 Round 1
5:45 Round 2
6:15 Semi Finals
7:00 Championship
GMO SPADES TOURNAMENT – HOUSE RULES (ACE HIGH)
🃏 Game Setup
- Teams of 2 players
- Standard 52 card deck
- First deal chosen randomly; deal rotates clockwise
📝 Bidding
- Each player bids 0–13 tricks
- Team bids are combined
- Minimum team bid: 4
- Blind Nil is allowed
🪶 Nil Rules
- Nil = 100 points if successful
- Nil = -100 points if failed
- Teammate can help cover Nil
♠️ Gameplay Rules
- Spades are always trump
- Spades cannot be led first unless broken
- Must follow suit if possible
- If you can’t follow suit, you may play spades
💰 Scoring
- 10 points per bid trick
- +1 point per overtrick (bag)
- Every 10 bags = -100 penalty
🚫 Reneging (Misplay)
- If a player fails to follow suit when able:
- 3 books penalty will be assessed
⚖️ Table Conduct
- No table talk or coaching during play
- Keep hands visible above table
- Disputes → Tournament Director decision is final
Round Robin → Single Elimination Playoff
Spades games will be played in teams of two.
Registration: Teammates MUST check in together.
Teams will be numbered by which team checks in first.
Team # Players
Team 1 Player A / Player B
Team 2 Player C / Player D
Team 3 Player E / Player F
Team 4 Player G / Player H
Team 5 Player I / Player J
Team 6 Player K / Player L
Team 7 Player M / Player N
Team 8. Player O / Player P
Round Robin Pool Play
Each team plays 2 quick games against different teams.
Game Rules:
First team to 200 points wins
30-minute time limit
If time expires → highest score wins
Scoring System:
Result Points
Win 2 points
Loss 0 points
Tie 1 point
At the end of pool play:
Top 4 teams advance.
Playoffs
Semi Finals
Game to 300 points
Team 1 vs Team 4
Team 2 vs Team 3
Championship Game
Game to 500 points
Winner takes the tournament.
Timeline
Time Activity
5:00 Registration
5:15 Round 1
5:45 Round 2
6:15 Semi Finals
7:00 Championship
GMO SPADES TOURNAMENT – HOUSE RULES (ACE HIGH)
🃏 Game Setup
- Teams of 2 players
- Standard 52 card deck
- First deal chosen randomly; deal rotates clockwise
📝 Bidding
- Each player bids 0–13 tricks
- Team bids are combined
- Minimum team bid: 4
- Blind Nil is allowed
🪶 Nil Rules
- Nil = 100 points if successful
- Nil = -100 points if failed
- Teammate can help cover Nil
♠️ Gameplay Rules
- Spades are always trump
- Spades cannot be led first unless broken
- Must follow suit if possible
- If you can’t follow suit, you may play spades
💰 Scoring
- 10 points per bid trick
- +1 point per overtrick (bag)
- Every 10 bags = -100 penalty
🚫 Reneging (Misplay)
- If a player fails to follow suit when able:
- 3 books penalty will be assessed
⚖️ Table Conduct
- No table talk or coaching during play
- Keep hands visible above table
- Disputes → Tournament Director decision is final