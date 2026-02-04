GMOVP's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
$3000 Value
Why This Experience Is Worth $3,000
Starting Bid: $200 (per donor recommendation)
The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images.
The winner would choose their preferred image, and Park Hill will then commission an artist to create a museum quality, heirloom piece for your home.
The gift certificate also entitles the bidding winner to a complimentary one-night luxury hotel stay at The Kimpton Harper Hotel in Historic Downtown Fort Worth.
The gift certificate is for one commissioned 20” x 16” portrait valued at $3,000.00.
The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired.
Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.
Starting bid
Resale Value Range: $78–$137
A timeless, easy‑to‑wear sneaker with a modern twist. The Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature “White Black” blends classic basketball‑inspired style with sustainable materials from Nike’s Next Nature line. The crisp white upper, black Swoosh, and clean silhouette make this pair a versatile everyday essential.
Your bid does more than win a great pair of sneakers — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.
Your generosity supports:
Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $99
A clean, modern essential from the iconic fashion brand ALLSAINTS. This Tierra Oversized Crew Neck Logo Tee features a bold circular ALLSAINTS graphic and a relaxed, premium fit. Perfect for everyday wear, street‑style looks, or gifting to someone who loves high‑quality designer apparel.
Every bid on this item directly supports GMOVP’s mission to serve unsheltered and low‑income individuals with dignity, compassion, and hope.
Your generosity helps provide:
When you bid, you’re not just winning a designer shirt — you’re helping someone take a step toward stability, safety, and wholeness.
Thank you for standing with GMOVP and being part of the transformation.
Starting bid
Resale Value Range: $139–$922
A bold, high‑energy classic for sneaker lovers and collectors. The Nike Air Max Plus Premium “Full Volt” delivers the iconic Tuned Air cushioning with a striking neon upper that turns heads everywhere it goes. This 2018 release is highly sought after, especially in men’s sizes — making it a standout item for any sneaker fan.
Your bid does more than win a rare sneaker — it fuels GMOVP’s mission to serve individuals and families on their journey from homelessness to wholeness.
Your generosity helps provide:
Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward stability, dignity, and renewed hope.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $99
A sleek, modern essential from the premium fashion house ALLSAINTS. This Flocker Textured Logo Print Tee features a bold distressed logo across the chest, crafted in a soft, high‑quality cotton blend. Its minimalist design and elevated streetwear feel make it a standout piece for any wardrobe.
Your bid does more than win a designer shirt — it fuels GMOVP’s mission to serve individuals and families on their journey from homelessness to wholeness.
Your generosity helps provide:
Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone regain stability, dignity, and hope.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $75–$150
A beautifully framed, intimate artwork capturing a serene moment of warmth, connection, and quiet luxury. This signed painting by L. Bare features a couple relaxing by a glowing fireplace, surrounded by soft candlelight, fresh flowers, and rich textures. The gold frame and double‑matting elevate the piece, making it a stunning addition to any living room, bedroom, or cozy reading nook.
Your bid does more than bring beauty into your home — it helps GMOVP bring hope, dignity, and stability to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.
Your generosity supports:
Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone move from hardship toward healing and wholeness.
Starting bid
Resale Value Range: $106–$423+
A striking, collectible sneaker that blends futuristic color shifts with the iconic Air Max 97 silhouette. The “Throwback Future” edition features a bold iridescent upper that shifts between blue and purple tones, accented with black overlays and a vibrant pink Swoosh. This pair is a standout for sneaker lovers, collectors, and anyone who appreciates premium Nike design.
Your bid does more than win a rare sneaker — it helps GMOVP bring hope, dignity, and stability to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.
Your generosity supports:
Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.
Starting bid
Resale Value Range: $87–$170
A clean, classic, and highly recognizable Jordan 1 colorway. The “Heritage” edition features a bold red‑and‑white upper with black accents, delivering that timeless Jordan energy collectors love. Whether worn or displayed, this pair stands out with its crisp color blocking and iconic silhouette.
Your bid does more than win a pair of Jordans — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.
Your generosity supports:
Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.
Starting bid
Resale Value Range: $47–$120
A bold, artistic collaboration between sacai and Nike, the Blazer Low “Magma Orange” brings layered design, double Swooshes, and sacai’s signature deconstructed aesthetic. With bright orange and yellow accents over a clean white base, this pair stands out as a wearable piece of modern sneaker art.
Your bid does more than win a designer sneaker — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.
Your generosity supports:
Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.
Starting bid
Resale Value Range: $165–$440
A standout, high‑impact sneaker built for performance and style. The LeBron 19 “Hard Hat” features a striking yellow upper with sculpted detailing, a translucent Air‑cushioned sole, and the bold, futuristic design LeBron’s signature line is known for. This colorway is eye‑catching, collectible, and perfect for fans of LeBron, basketball culture, or unique statement sneakers.
Your bid does more than win a premium sneaker — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.
Your generosity supports:
Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.
Starting bid
Resale Value Range: $79–$995
A dynamic, high‑performance sneaker inspired by Stephen Curry’s signature style and the energy of Dub Nation. The Curry 7 “Dub Nation” blends responsive cushioning, lightweight materials, and a bold blue‑and‑neon colorway that stands out on and off the court. This pair is perfect for hoopers, collectors, and fans of Curry’s legacy.
Your bid does more than win a premium sneaker — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.
Your generosity supports:
Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.
Starting bid
Resale Value Range: $89–$128
A clean, timeless sneaker with a sporty edge. The Nike Court Vision Low “White University Red” blends classic basketball‑inspired design with modern comfort. The crisp white upper is accented with bold red details and a black Swoosh, making this pair versatile enough for everyday wear while still standing out.
Your bid does more than win a great pair of sneakers — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.
Your generosity supports:
Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!