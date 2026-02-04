GMOVP's Silent Auction

$3000 Value





Why This Experience Is Worth $3,000

Fully guided fine‑art portrait session

Professional lighting, posing, and styling direction

Museum‑quality artwork for your home

Personalized consultation to design your portrait

A luxury experience from start to finish

Starting Bid: $200 (per donor recommendation)





The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images.





The winner would choose their preferred image, and Park Hill will then commission an artist to create a museum quality, heirloom piece for your home.





The gift certificate also entitles the bidding winner to a complimentary one-night luxury hotel stay at The Kimpton Harper Hotel in Historic Downtown Fort Worth.

The gift certificate is for one commissioned 20” x 16” portrait valued at $3,000.00.





The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired.





Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.