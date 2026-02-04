Hosted by

God's Messenger of Victorious People GMOVP

About this event

Sales closed

GMOVP's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

581 Spencer Ln, San Antonio, TX 78201, USA

Fine Art Photography Session $3000 Value item
Fine Art Photography Session $3000 Value item
Fine Art Photography Session $3000 Value item
Fine Art Photography Session $3000 Value
$200

Starting bid

$3000 Value


Why This Experience Is Worth $3,000

  • Fully guided fine‑art portrait session
  • Professional lighting, posing, and styling direction
  • Museum‑quality artwork for your home
  • Personalized consultation to design your portrait
  • A luxury experience from start to finish

Starting Bid: $200 (per donor recommendation)


The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images.


The winner would choose their preferred image, and Park Hill will then commission an artist to create a museum quality, heirloom piece for your home.


The gift certificate also entitles the bidding winner to a complimentary one-night luxury hotel stay at The Kimpton Harper Hotel in Historic Downtown Fort Worth. 

 

The gift certificate is for one commissioned 20” x 16” portrait valued at $3,000.00.


The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired.  


Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.

Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Size 10 1/2 item
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Size 10 1/2
$25

Starting bid

Resale Value Range: $78–$137


A timeless, easy‑to‑wear sneaker with a modern twist. The Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature “White Black” blends classic basketball‑inspired style with sustainable materials from Nike’s Next Nature line. The crisp white upper, black Swoosh, and clean silhouette make this pair a versatile everyday essential.

Item Features

  • Model: Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
  • Colorway: White / Black
  • Size: 10 1/2
  • Condition: New/Excellent
  • Perforated toe box for breathability
  • Durable rubber sole
  • Made with at least 20% recycled materials
  • Classic low‑top design that pairs with anything


Your bid does more than win a great pair of sneakers — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.

Your generosity supports:

  • Food, clothing, and hygiene essentials
  • Transportation assistance
  • Case management and outreach
  • Faith‑centered support and encouragement

Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.

ALLSAINTS Tierra Oversized Crew Neck Logo T‑Shirt – Size XXL item
ALLSAINTS Tierra Oversized Crew Neck Logo T‑Shirt – Size XXL
$20

Starting bid

Retail Price: $99


A clean, modern essential from the iconic fashion brand ALLSAINTS. This Tierra Oversized Crew Neck Logo Tee features a bold circular ALLSAINTS graphic and a relaxed, premium fit. Perfect for everyday wear, street‑style looks, or gifting to someone who loves high‑quality designer apparel.

  • Brand: ALLSAINTS
  • Style: Tierra Oversized Crew Neck Logo T‑Shirt
  • Color: White with circular logo design
  • Fit: XXL
  • Condition: New

Every bid on this item directly supports GMOVP’s mission to serve unsheltered and low‑income individuals with dignity, compassion, and hope.

Your generosity helps provide:

  • Essential hygiene kits
  • Clothing and shoes
  • Food and emergency support
  • Transportation assistance
  • Faith‑centered outreach and care

When you bid, you’re not just winning a designer shirt — you’re helping someone take a step toward stability, safety, and wholeness.


Thank you for standing with GMOVP and being part of the transformation.

2018 Nike Air Max Plus Premium “Full Volt” – Size 10 item
2018 Nike Air Max Plus Premium “Full Volt” – Size 10
$40

Starting bid

Resale Value Range: $139–$922


A bold, high‑energy classic for sneaker lovers and collectors. The Nike Air Max Plus Premium “Full Volt” delivers the iconic Tuned Air cushioning with a striking neon upper that turns heads everywhere it goes. This 2018 release is highly sought after, especially in men’s sizes — making it a standout item for any sneaker fan.

Item Features

  • Model: Nike Air Max Plus Premium
  • Colorway: Full Volt
  • Size: 10
  • Condition: Excellent
  • Visible Air cushioning units
  • Signature TPU cage design
  • Highly collectible 2018 release


Your bid does more than win a rare sneaker — it fuels GMOVP’s mission to serve individuals and families on their journey from homelessness to wholeness.

Your generosity helps provide:

  • Food and essential supplies
  • Clothing and shoes
  • Transportation assistance
  • Case management and outreach
  • Faith‑centered support and encouragement

Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward stability, dignity, and renewed hope.

ALLSAINTS Flocker Textured Logo Print T‑Shirt – Men’s (XXL) item
ALLSAINTS Flocker Textured Logo Print T‑Shirt – Men’s (XXL)
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $99


A sleek, modern essential from the premium fashion house ALLSAINTS. This Flocker Textured Logo Print Tee features a bold distressed logo across the chest, crafted in a soft, high‑quality cotton blend. Its minimalist design and elevated streetwear feel make it a standout piece for any wardrobe.

Item Features

  • Brand: ALLSAINTS
  • Style: Flocker Textured Logo Print T‑Shirt
  • Color: Black with textured white logo
  • Fit: Men’s standard fit
  • Condition: New
  • Size: XXL
  • Premium cotton construction

Your bid does more than win a designer shirt — it fuels GMOVP’s mission to serve individuals and families on their journey from homelessness to wholeness.

Your generosity helps provide:

  • Food, clothing, and hygiene essentials
  • Transportation assistance
  • Case management and outreach
  • Faith‑centered support and encouragement

Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone regain stability, dignity, and hope.

Framed Romantic Fireplace Painting – Signed by Artist L. Bar item
Framed Romantic Fireplace Painting – Signed by Artist L. Bar
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $75–$150


A beautifully framed, intimate artwork capturing a serene moment of warmth, connection, and quiet luxury. This signed painting by L. Bare features a couple relaxing by a glowing fireplace, surrounded by soft candlelight, fresh flowers, and rich textures. The gold frame and double‑matting elevate the piece, making it a stunning addition to any living room, bedroom, or cozy reading nook.

Item Features

  • Artist: L. Bare (signed)
  • Medium: Framed painting
  • Style: Romantic, warm, intimate
  • Frame: Gold with white/gold matting
  • Condition: Excellent
  • Perfect for: Home décor, gifting, collectors of romantic or cozy‑themed art


Your bid does more than bring beauty into your home — it helps GMOVP bring hope, dignity, and stability to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.

Your generosity supports:

  • Food and clothing distribution
  • Emergency assistance
  • Transportation support
  • Case management and outreach
  • Faith‑centered care and encouragement

Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone move from hardship toward healing and wholeness.

2019 Nike Air Max 97 LX “Throwback Future” – Size 9 1/2 item
2019 Nike Air Max 97 LX “Throwback Future” – Size 9 1/2
$30

Starting bid

Resale Value Range: $106–$423+


A striking, collectible sneaker that blends futuristic color shifts with the iconic Air Max 97 silhouette. The “Throwback Future” edition features a bold iridescent upper that shifts between blue and purple tones, accented with black overlays and a vibrant pink Swoosh. This pair is a standout for sneaker lovers, collectors, and anyone who appreciates premium Nike design.

Item Features

  • Model: Nike Air Max 97 LX
  • Colorway: Throwback Future
  • Size: 9 1/2
  • Condition: Excellent
  • Iridescent gradient upper
  • Full‑length visible Air cushioning
  • Highly collectible 2019 release

Your bid does more than win a rare sneaker — it helps GMOVP bring hope, dignity, and stability to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.

Your generosity supports:

  • Food and clothing distribution
  • Emergency assistance
  • Transportation support
  • Case management and outreach
  • Faith‑centered care and encouragement

Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Heritage” – Size 10 item
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Heritage” – Size 10
$30

Starting bid

Resale Value Range: $87–$170


A clean, classic, and highly recognizable Jordan 1 colorway. The “Heritage” edition features a bold red‑and‑white upper with black accents, delivering that timeless Jordan energy collectors love. Whether worn or displayed, this pair stands out with its crisp color blocking and iconic silhouette.

Item Features

  • Model: Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
  • Colorway: Heritage
  • Size: 10
  • Condition: New/Excellent
  • Premium leather construction
  • Classic Chicago‑style color blocking
  • Highly wearable and collectible


Your bid does more than win a pair of Jordans — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.

Your generosity supports:

  • Food, clothing, and hygiene essentials
  • Transportation assistance
  • Case management and outreach
  • Faith‑centered support and encouragement

Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.

2021 sacai x Nike Blazer Low “Magma Orange” – Size 8 item
2021 sacai x Nike Blazer Low “Magma Orange” – Size 8
$20

Starting bid

Resale Value Range: $47–$120


A bold, artistic collaboration between sacai and Nike, the Blazer Low “Magma Orange” brings layered design, double Swooshes, and sacai’s signature deconstructed aesthetic. With bright orange and yellow accents over a clean white base, this pair stands out as a wearable piece of modern sneaker art.

Item Features

  • Collaboration: sacai x Nike
  • Model: Blazer Low
  • Colorway: Magma Orange
  • Size: 8
  • Condition: New/Excellent
  • Double Swoosh design
  • Layered tongue and laces
  • Thick sculpted midsole
  • Highly collectible 2021 release

Your bid does more than win a designer sneaker — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.

Your generosity supports:

  • Food, clothing, and hygiene essentials
  • Transportation assistance
  • Case management and outreach
  • Faith‑centered support and encouragement

Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.


2022 Nike LeBron 19 “Hard Hat” – Size 9 item
2022 Nike LeBron 19 “Hard Hat” – Size 9
$30

Starting bid

Resale Value Range: $165–$440


A standout, high‑impact sneaker built for performance and style. The LeBron 19 “Hard Hat” features a striking yellow upper with sculpted detailing, a translucent Air‑cushioned sole, and the bold, futuristic design LeBron’s signature line is known for. This colorway is eye‑catching, collectible, and perfect for fans of LeBron, basketball culture, or unique statement sneakers.

Item Features

  • Model: Nike LeBron 19
  • Colorway: Hard Hat
  • Size: 9
  • Condition: Excellent
  • High‑top performance design
  • Translucent Air cushioning system
  • Sculpted upper with bold detailing
  • Vibrant yellow “hard hat” theme
  • 2022 release

Your bid does more than win a premium sneaker — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.

Your generosity supports:

  • Food, clothing, and hygiene essentials
  • Transportation assistance
  • Case management and outreach
  • Faith‑centered support and encouragement

Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.

2019 Under Armour Curry 7 “Dub Nation” – Size 11 item
2019 Under Armour Curry 7 “Dub Nation” – Size 11
$25

Starting bid

Resale Value Range: $79–$995


A dynamic, high‑performance sneaker inspired by Stephen Curry’s signature style and the energy of Dub Nation. The Curry 7 “Dub Nation” blends responsive cushioning, lightweight materials, and a bold blue‑and‑neon colorway that stands out on and off the court. This pair is perfect for hoopers, collectors, and fans of Curry’s legacy.

Item Features

  • Model: Under Armour Curry 7
  • Colorway: Dub Nation
  • Size: 11
  • Condition: Excellent
  • Lightweight mesh and synthetic upper
  • Dual‑density cushioning for comfort and performance
  • Signature SC branding
  • 2019 release with strong collector interest


Your bid does more than win a premium sneaker — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.

Your generosity supports:

  • Food, clothing, and hygiene essentials
  • Transportation assistance
  • Case management and outreach
  • Faith‑centered support and encouragement

Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.

Nike Court Vision Low “White University Red” – Size 11 item
Nike Court Vision Low “White University Red” – Size 11
$20

Starting bid

Resale Value Range: $89–$128


A clean, timeless sneaker with a sporty edge. The Nike Court Vision Low “White University Red” blends classic basketball‑inspired design with modern comfort. The crisp white upper is accented with bold red details and a black Swoosh, making this pair versatile enough for everyday wear while still standing out.

Item Features

  • Model: Nike Court Vision Low
  • Colorway: White / University Red / Black
  • Size: 11
  • Condition: New/Excellent
  • Perforated toe box for breathability
  • Durable rubber sole
  • Classic low‑top silhouette
  • Easy, stylish everyday wear


Your bid does more than win a great pair of sneakers — it helps GMOVP bring dignity, stability, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or crisis.

Your generosity supports:

  • Food, clothing, and hygiene essentials
  • Transportation assistance
  • Case management and outreach
  • Faith‑centered support and encouragement

Every bid becomes a blessing. You’re helping someone take a step toward safety, stability, and wholeness.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!