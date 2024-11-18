GMT 2025 Wishlist

9-square is one of the most popular activities for our Week of Hope program. We'd like to add one to each Workcamp experience also where space allows.
Outdoor Portable Volleyball
$86.99
We'd like to add volleyball nets for each camp to set up at locations with space.
Ultimate Frisbee Discs
$24.99
We'd like to add ultimate frisbee discs for each camp to use during downtime, or during a possible ultimate frisbee tourney!
Slammo Game Set
$34.99
Slammo (Spikeball) is a popular game we'd like to add to every camp next summer.
Cornhole Sets
$27.90
We'd like to add two Cornhole sets for each camp location next summer.
Indoor/Board Games
$100
We want to add some popular games for those who prefer to stay indoors during breaks and downtime or when the weather is bad outside.
Wireless Microphone System
$249
Our continued desire is to create an exceptional program experience, requiring many technical items, including wireless microphones for our fantastic program leader and MCs!
Panasonic PT-VMW61U7 Projector
$2,400
Our continued desire is to create an exceptional program experience, requiring many technical items, including quality projectors that are brighter for everyone in a large space to see our program screens.
Program Laptops - HP 16" ProBook 460 G11
$849
Our continued desire is to create an exceptional program experience, requiring many technical items, including laptops our program leaders use to run powerful software for a seamless visual experience.
Participant Giveaway
$100
Each year, GMT is happy to give each participant a free, themed item like an enamel pin or something to remind them of the program experience from their week at camp. The total expense is around $3,500 to continue offering these yearly.
Participant T-Shirts
$100
Each year, GMT is happy to give each participant a free-themed t-shirt. The total expense is just over $30,000 to continue offering these yearly.
