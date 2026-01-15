GMTS Women's Day 2026

🌸 Women’s Day Celebration – GMTS 🌸

Greater Milwaukee Tamil Sangam warmly invites all women to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 15th at the Sussex Civic Center, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

This special women-only event is dedicated to honoring the strength, achievements, and spirit of women in our community. Join us for an uplifting afternoon filled with engaging activities, cultural programs, fun games, and meaningful connections in a welcoming and joyful atmosphere.

Come celebrate yourself, make new connections, and enjoy an empowering time together.

✨ By women, for women – let’s celebrate womanhood! ✨