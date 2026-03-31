GMUSA's Rolling Raffle

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Built tough and designed to move, this YETI keeps your drinks and food ice-cold wherever the adventure leads. Featuring heavy-duty wheels and a telescopic PermaLash™ Handle, it’s the ultimate companion for tailgates, beach trips, and camping—offering legendary insulation in a mobile package.
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The gold standard for rimfire pistols! This Ruger Mark IV 22/45 combines the classic feel of a 1911-style grip with modern performance. Known for its legendary accuracy and a simple one-button takedown for easy cleaning, it’s the perfect choice for target practice, plinking, or small-game hunting.
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The ultimate "utility player" of shotguns! This Mossberg Maverick 88 Combo is like getting two guns in one. It features a modular design that allows you to swap barrels in seconds, making it equally capable of protecting your home or heading out for a day of small-game or waterfowl hunting.
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