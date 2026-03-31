Grace Ministries USA

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Grace Ministries USA

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GMUSA's Rolling Raffle

YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler ($350 value) item
YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler ($350 value)
$5

YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler

Built tough and designed to move, this YETI keeps your drinks and food ice-cold wherever the adventure leads. Featuring heavy-duty wheels and a telescopic PermaLash™ Handle, it’s the ultimate companion for tailgates, beach trips, and camping—offering legendary insulation in a mobile package.

Key Features:

  • RockSolid™ Strength: Armored to the core and virtually indestructible.
  • NeverFlat™ Wheels: Solid, single-piece tire construction that is impact and puncture-resistant.
  • PermaFrost™ Insulation: Pressure-injected polyurethane locks in the cold for days.
  • Wine-Friendly: Tall enough to fit most standard wine bottles or two-liter soda bottles upright.
  • MSRP: $350.00


Ruger Mark IV 22/45 (.22LR) ($449 value) item
Ruger Mark IV 22/45 (.22LR) ($449 value)
$5

Ruger Mark IV 22/45 (.22LR)

The gold standard for rimfire pistols! This Ruger Mark IV 22/45 combines the classic feel of a 1911-style grip with modern performance. Known for its legendary accuracy and a simple one-button takedown for easy cleaning, it’s the perfect choice for target practice, plinking, or small-game hunting.

Key Features:

  • Precision Performance: 4" cold hammer-forged threaded barrel for exceptional accuracy.
  • Easy Customization: Factory-installed Picatinny rail ready for your favorite optics.
  • Ready to Range: Includes two 10-round magazines.
  • MSRP: $449.00
Mossberg Maverick 88 Field & Security Combo item
Mossberg Maverick 88 Field & Security Combo
$5

Mossberg Maverick 88 Field & Security Combo

The ultimate "utility player" of shotguns! This Mossberg Maverick 88 Combo is like getting two guns in one. It features a modular design that allows you to swap barrels in seconds, making it equally capable of protecting your home or heading out for a day of small-game or waterfowl hunting.

Key Features:

  • Two-Barrel Versatility: Includes an 18.5" Security barrel for home defense and a 28" Vent Rib Field barrel for hunting and sport.
  • Proven Reliability: Built with dual extractors, twin action bars, and a positive steel-to-steel lockup for smooth, jam-free operation.
  • Interchangeable Parts: Fully compatible with Mossberg 500 accessory stocks, barrels, and Accu-choke tubes.
  • Specs: 6-round capacity, chambered for 3" 12-gauge shells, featuring a rugged black synthetic stock.
  • MSRP: $325.00
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