Gnanananda Seva Samajam Inc's Shop

A book on Swami Haridhos Giri Guruji, authored by Bhagavatha Sironmani Sri. Kalyanasundaram (fondly called Kalli Mama), who spent over four decades with Guruji, this book offers an intimate portrayal of Guruji's spiritual journey. Guruji lived for more than 25 years at Kalli Mama’s residence, the renowned “Guruji Illam” in Lloyd's Road, Chennai.

