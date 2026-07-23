A silhouetted mountain biker rides downhill in the foreground, with snow-capped mountains and pine trees in the background, all within a circular emblem.
Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League

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Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League

About this event

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Gnarly Nordic (NORTH) 2026 Team PitZone Registration

W5806 County Rd W

Wild Rose, WI 54984, USA

10 x 20
Free

Average number of people in your space during the weekend is 1-10 and when your largest category of racers is getting organized, up to 10 bikes will be present.

10 x 30
Free

Average number of people in your space during the weekend is 11-20 and when your largest category of racers is getting organized, 11-20 bikes will be present.

10 x 40
Free

Average number of people in your space during the weekend is 21-30 and when your largest category of racers is getting organized, 21-30 bikes will be present.

10 x 50
Free

Average number of people in your space during the weekend is 31-40 and when your largest category of racers is getting organized, 31-40 bikes will be present.

10 x 60
Free

Average number of people in your space during the weekend is 41-50 and when your largest category of racers is getting organized, 41-50 bikes will be present.

10 x 70
Free

Average number of people in your space during the weekend is 50+ and when your largest category of racers is getting organized, 50+ bikes will be present.t.

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