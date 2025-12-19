Go for the Gold

Hosted by
About this event
Our premier sponsorship level. Gold Medal Sponsors receive top-tier recognition and premium seating while directly supporting United Way’s most impactful programs across our region. Lead the way and help set the standard for community impact.
A strong show of leadership and commitment to our community. Silver Medal Sponsors receive prominent recognition and reserved seating while helping advance United Way’s mission of improving lives through education, food security, and stability.
An excellent way to support the event while gaining visibility. Bronze Medal Sponsors help power essential United Way programs and are recognized as key partners in strengthening our community.
Torch Bearers help carry the mission forward. This sponsorship level supports core United Way initiatives and keeps momentum moving toward meaningful community wins.
A meaningful way to stand behind the champions of our community. Laurel Wreath Sponsors provide vital support to United Way programs and are recognized as valued partners in local impact.
Every champion needs support. Podium Friends help ensure United Way can continue meeting local needs and creating opportunities for individuals and families across our region.
Small sponsorship. Big heart. Olympic Supporters play an important role in strengthening our community and helping United Way continue its work where it’s needed most.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!