Go for the Gold: Battle of the Bids

Premium 925 Sterling Silver • White Gold Overlay • Simulated Diamonds





Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Modern Classic Necklace and Earrings set in white gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.

The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a striking simulated diamond pendant surrounded by micro-pave diamonds that exude a modern yet classic allure. A signature camellia flower complements this lovely piece. Matching post earrings mirror the necklace design.

The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with white gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its sheen and brilliance. The chain measures 18 inches and has a lobster clasp. All pieces in the set are hypoallergenic.

Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.

Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.





About Jewels With A Purpose

Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.

Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.



