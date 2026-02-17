Go for the Gold: Battle of the Bids

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Starting bid
This basket is made for champions of chocolate and wine.
Enjoy a decadent assortment of premium chocolates paired with an exclusive PRP Wine International in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 guests. This private tasting includes 8 bottles of wine and a guided experience led by a professional wine consultant.
Perfect for hosting friends, celebrating a special occasion, or simply elevating a night in.
Estimated Wine Tasting Value: $450
Chocolate assortment included.
Indulge boldly. Bid confidently. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Bring the restaurant home.
This exclusive package includes a private in-home dining experience with Chef Adam, paired with a PRP Wine International tasting for up to 12 guests.
Here’s what makes it exceptional:
Imagine it: a beautifully prepared meal, perfectly paired wine, and your closest friends gathered around your table.
This isn’t dinner.
This is gold.
Starting bid
Calling all Redbird fans — this is your all-access pass to an unforgettable season.
This package includes four tickets to four different Illinois State University Redbirds sporting events, giving you the chance to experience the energy all year long:
🏐 Four tickets to an ISU Volleyball game (2026 season)
🏀 Four upper bowl tickets to a Men’s Basketball game (2026–2027 season)
🏈 Four general admission tickets to an ISU Redbird Football game (2026 season)
🏀 Four general admission tickets to a Women’s Basketball game (2026–2027 season)
But we didn’t stop there.
Also included is a $50 gift certificate to The Blue Room & The Linden — perfect for dinner before the game or celebrating a Redbird victory. Known locally for exceptional food and atmosphere, it’s a must-visit.
Sports. Food. School pride.
This is more than a night out — it’s a full season experience.
Bid boldly and cheer your way to gold.
Starting bid
Get ready to feel the action.
This high-energy package includes four front row seats to IWA Productions wrestling on Saturday, February 28th in Mount Vernon — putting you right in the heart of the excitement.
If you’ve never been to one of these shows, get ready. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s unforgettable.
To make the night even better, this package also includes:
🍽️ Two complimentary buffet meals
🥤 Two drinks
Generously provided by Ringside Buffet
Enjoy dinner, grab your seats, and experience the thrill up close.
Huge thanks to IWA Productions and Ringside Buffet for donating this action-packed night out.
Bid loud. Bid proud. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Ready for nonstop family fun?
This action-packed package brings together some of our favorite local experiences for a day (or weekend!) full of memories.
Included:
💦 Four one-day passes to the Salem Family Aquatic Center
🎳 Two hours of bowling for up to six people at Nu Bowl Lanes, including shoe rental
🍽️ $25 gift card to Bonnie Café (good at Mount Vernon, Centralia, or Bonnie locations)
🍿 $10 gift voucher to Gourmet Kettle Company for their famous flavored kettle corn
Swim. Bowl. Eat. Snack. Repeat.
A huge thank you to Salem Family Aquatic Center, Bonnie Café, Gourmet Kettle Company, and Nu Bowl
Lanes for making this family-friendly gold medal package possible.
This one is perfect for making memories — and it’s worth competing for.
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect mix of adrenaline and fun?
This high-energy package includes:
🎢 Two one-day admissions to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari
(Valid for the 2026 season)
🪓 A two-person axe throwing session at 618 Axe
(Expires six months from date of purchase)
🧩 A fidget toy basket from Little Britches
Featuring a wide assortment of sensory and fidget toys — the ultimate collection of stress-relievers, desk toys, and hands-on fun.
Spend the day riding coasters and cooling off at one of the region’s favorite theme parks — then plan a high-energy axe throwing session for a night full of laughs and competition. And when it’s time to unwind? Dive into the fidget basket.
It’s adrenaline, action, and a little stress relief all wrapped into one unforgettable package.
A huge thank you to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, 618 Axe, and Little Britches for these generous donations.
Go big. Bid bold. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Spend the day enjoying the best of shopping and the fairway.
This charming package includes:
🌸 A Magnolia Market experience
⛳ Golf at Salem Country Club
Whether you start your day browsing Magnolia Market’s yummy finds or tee off first and shop later, this package delivers a perfect blend of leisure and lifestyle.
It’s the ideal outing for friends, couples, or anyone who enjoys a little comfort food paired with time on the green.
A huge thank you to Magnolia Market and Salem Country Club for this wonderful donation.
Relax. Play. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
This package is built for the bold.
Front and center is a custom cooler top from King City Customs — personalized with your business, team, hobby, brand, or anything you choose. Whether it’s for tailgating, the lake, hunting camp, or your backyard setup, this cooler top makes a statement.
Also included:
🥃 A Tito’s Handmade Vodka swag package — perfect for the Tito’s fan in your life
🦶 A Bigfoot blackout silhouette sign
🇺🇸 A custom flag sign
It’s rugged. It’s fun. It’s one-of-a-kind.
Huge thanks to King City Customs and Tito’s Handmade Vodka for this legendary donation.
Bid big. Claim the cooler. Become the legend.
Starting bid
Sometimes the greatest luxury is staying in.
This beautifully curated care package is designed for the ultimate night of relaxation — and an even better night’s sleep. Take your self care up an extra notch with a matching bracelet and earring set!
Included:
🛌 Set of two best-selling Side Sleeper Pillows from Home Source Warehouse
🛋️ Cozy throw blanket
🥿 Soft slippers
🍫 Chocolate treats
🛁 Epsom salts
🫧 Bubble bath
🕯️ Candles for the perfect ambiance
💎Bracelet and earring set donated by Jackson Jewelers
Light the candles. Run the bath. Put on the slippers. Pour something warm (or bubbly). Then sink into premium comfort with supportive, customer-favorite pillows designed for better rest.
This package is pure luxury — from head to toe — perfect for gifting or treating yourself to a well-earned evening (and morning) at home.
A huge thank you to Home Source Warehouse and Jackson Jewelers for helping make this cozy retreat complete.
Relax like a champion. Sleep like one too. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Get ready for a day (or two!) packed with unforgettable fun in St. Louis.
This high-energy package includes:
🏰 Two general admission tickets to the St. Louis Renaissance Festival
🎡 Four general admission tickets to the City Museum (valid during the 2026 operating season)
🧗 Two rock climbing adventures at Climb So ILL
From medieval merriment and interactive museum exploration to scaling climbing walls, this package delivers excitement at every turn.
Whether you’re planning a date night, a family outing, or a fun-filled weekend with friends, this St. Louis adventure package has something for everyone.
Huge thanks to the St. Louis Renaissance Festival, City Museum, and Climb So iLL for these generous donations.
Explore boldly. Climb high. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Experience the arts at their finest with this sophisticated St. Louis cultural package.
Included:
🎭 Two tickets to Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
🎨 Admission to the Laumeier Sculpture Park Art Fair
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of world-class opera, followed by a day immersed in inspiring art and creativity.
This package is perfect for lovers of music, culture, and refined city experiences.
A heartfelt thank you to Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Laumeier Sculpture Park for their generous support.
Dress up. Step out. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Calling all chocolate lovers — this one is for you.
This indulgent basket is so packed full of delicious chocolate treats that it needed TWO baskets, all generously donated by Walgreens Distribution.
From classic favorites to sweet surprises, this collection is a chocolate lover’s dream and perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself — we won’t judge).
Whether you’re stocking up for movie nights, gifting it to someone sweet, or claiming it as your personal stash, this basket delivers pure cocoa happiness.
A huge thank you to Walgreens Distribution for their generous donation.
Bid boldly. Indulge freely. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
New purse. New destination.
This exciting package pairs style and sunshine with:
👜 A beautiful purse generously donated by CASA of Jefferson County
🌴 A 5-day, 4-night Cancun getaway courtesy of Cancun Cards
Choose between two stunning locations:
Trip Details:
Take your new purse somewhere fabulous.
Huge thanks to CASA of Jefferson County and Cancun Cards for this incredible donation.
Bid like you mean it. Paradise is calling.
Starting bid
Pack your Merle Norman makeup and head to paradise.
This fabulous package pairs beauty and beach with:
🩱 $50 Gift Card to Mindy's Stylish Resale
💄 A makeup and gift card donation from Merle Norman — perfect for getting vacation-ready
🌴 A 5-day, 4-night Cancun getaway courtesy of Cancun Cards
Choose your stay at:
Trip Details:
Fresh face. Ocean breeze. Sunset glow.
Bid boldly — this one’s ready for takeoff.
Starting bid
Pack your bags — Orlando is calling.
This exciting family getaway includes 5 days, 4 nights of accommodations in Orlando for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12, staying at Club Main Gate in Kissimmee, Florida, conveniently located near Disney and Universal.
Trip Details:
But that’s not all.
Also included:
🖍️ Two tickets to the Crayola Experience in Florida — a colorful, hands-on adventure perfect for kids (and fun-loving adults).
This package delivers sunshine, theme parks, and memory-making moments all in one incredible getaway.
Bid boldly — adventure awaits.
Starting bid
Because even champions need maintenance.
This vehicle care package includes everything you need to keep your ride running smoothly and looking sharp:
🔧 Free oil change from Schmidt Ford
• Valid for up to 5 quarts
• Excludes diesel and non-domestic vehicles
✨ Car detailing from After Hours Detail
✨ Car detailing from Comp Connections
🛻 One free tow from Charlie’s Hecks Towing & Recovery
That’s two separate detailing services, an oil change, and the security of knowing you’ve got a tow covered if you need it — a full refresh and backup plan for your vehicle.
Perfect for keeping your daily driver clean, gifting to a new driver, or simply treating your car (and yourself) right.
A huge thank you to Schmidt Ford, After Hours Detail, Comp Connections, and Charlie’s Hecks Towing & Recovery for their generous donations.
Bid smart. Drive clean. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Refresh your look. Renew your routine. Relax in style.
This all-in-one lifestyle package includes:
💆♀️ Gift card to Frost Aesthetics plus skin-pampering items
💪 $40 YMCA gift card toward membership
💇♀️ Gift card to Luxe Hair (Centralia)
👗 $50 Gift card to Mindy's Stylish Resale
🪑 A chair donated by Ashley Furniture
From self-care treatments and salon refreshes to fitness motivation and a stylish seat to relax in afterward — this package is about feeling your best inside and out.
A heartfelt thank you to Frost Aesthetics, the YMCA, Luxe Hair, Mindy's Stylish Resale and Ashley Furniture for their generous support.
Because going for the gold sometimes means investing in yourself.
Starting bid
Because even your best friend deserves the gold standard.
This adorable package includes:
🐾 A gift card to Jagger’s — your go-to spot for dog grooming, quality care, and amazing treats
🐶 A decorative sign featuring a dog silhouette — perfect for home décor or a pet-loving space
🥩And of course, this basket wouldn't be complete without treats and toys for your furry companion.
Whether it’s grooming time, treat time, or just showing off your love for your four-legged companion, this package is perfect for any dog lover.
A big thank you to Jagger’s for their generous donation.
Spoil your pup. Bid boldly.
Starting bid
Indulge in flavor and style with this beautifully curated package.
Included:
🫒 Gift card to Infused Olive — explore rich oils, balsamics, and gourmet flavors
🍞 Gift card to Baked by Grace — sweet treats and baked goodness
✨ A gift basket from Laced n Grace
🌮 Gift Card to PT's in Woodlawn
This package blends culinary creativity with charming local style — perfect for gifting or treating yourself.
A heartfelt thank you to Infused Olive, Baked by Grace, and Laced in Grace for their generous support.
Savor it. Style it. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Experience Mt. Vernon like royalty.
Generously donated by King City Property Brokers, this incredible package includes a two-night stay in the Royal Suite loft above King City Property Brokers in Mt. Vernon — a private and stylish getaway right in the heart of town.
Valued at $500 for the loft stay alone, and we’ve sweetened it even more.
Your VIP weekend also includes:
🎬 A movie night on the deck with popcorn, snacks, and drinks
🍔 $50 gift certificate to Frosty Mugs
🍸 Four drink tokens to Crows
🎳 Two free games of bowling
🥩 A gift certificate to Rare Chop House
(You must be 21 years or older to redeem this package.)
This is the perfect date night, couples getaway, or friends’ weekend — all without leaving Mt. Vernon.
A huge thank you to King City Property Brokers and Rare Chop House for this outstanding donation.
Stay local. Live large. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Celebrate the best of Marion County with this locally inspired package.
This exciting basket includes:
🚗 A car detailing from Pennington Ford Centralia Detail
👕 Nursing t-shirts generously donated by Mom Cave
⛳ 18 Holes for two at Salem Country Club
🧧$25 Gift Certificate to Strong Arms
🍫 And we’ve sweetened the pot with even more chocolate
From local business support to practical perks and sweet treats, this package highlights the heart of our community.
A big thank you to the Centralia Chamber of Commerce, Pennington Ford Centralia, and Mom Cave for their generosity.
Bid local. Win local. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Ready to elevate your brand and your space?
This powerful package brings together marketing, maintenance, and style in one winning bid.
Included:
📱 A social media coaching session and reel package from Robbie Edwards of The Creative Juggernaut
🧼 A one-hour commercial cleaning from Garner Cleaning Service
(Serving Salem, Centralia, Mount Vernon, Nashville, Carlyle, Marion, Vandalia, Mascoutah, Fairmont City, Greenville, and Ramsey)
🌮 $100 Gift Card to PT's for those client dinners
👕 T-shirts from Wilford Printing
🪑 A chair donated by Ashley Furniture
Whether you’re a small business owner, entrepreneur, or someone ready to level up, this package helps you sharpen your online presence, refresh your workspace, and show up professionally.
A huge thank you to The Creative Juggernaut, Garner Cleaning Service, Wilford Printing, PT's and Ashley Furniture for their generosity.
Build it. Brand it. Clean it. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Practical value meets personal pride.
This package includes:
🔧 A $150 gift card generously donated by the Plumbers and Pipefitters — to be used by a licensed, certified plumber
🚜 A $50 gift card to Buchheit
🍕 Gift Card to Joe's Pizza
& A Second Amendment sign
Whether it’s a small repair, maintenance need, or simply peace of mind knowing you’ve got support when you need it, this package is the real value. To sweeten the deal, we've added a gift card to Joe's Pizza to eliminate the stress of dinner during your project.
A big thank you to the Plumbers and Pipefitters, Joe's Pizza and Buchheit for their generous donation and continued community support.
Bid smart. Stand proud. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Calling all Chicago sports fans — this one’s for you.
This high-energy package includes:
🏈 Four North Gold tickets to a Chicago Stars football game
(Valid for the 2026 season | Estimated value between $100–$130)
Plus even more Windy City pride:
⚾ A Chicago Cubs sign
& A Second Amendment sign
Whether you're heading to the game, decorating your fan cave, or gifting it to the biggest Chicago fan you know, this package delivers serious sports loyalty.
A huge thank you to the Chicago Stars for their generous ticket donation.
Game day. Pride day. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist — with a glass in hand.
This creative experience package includes:
🎨 A Paint Party with Carrie Leigh — perfect for a girls’ night, birthday celebration, team-building event, or creative gathering
🍷 A PRP Wine International in-home wine tasting for up to 12 guests
Gather your friends, pop the cork, and create something unforgettable.
A heartfelt thank you to Carrie Leigh and PRP Wine International for this vibrant and generous donation.
Paint. Sip. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
From poolside laughs to bowling strikes and a classic meal out, this package brings together everything you need for a fun-filled day.
This package includes:
💦 Four one-day passes to the Salem Family Aquatic Center
🎳 Two hours of bowling for up to six people at Nu Bowl Lanes (includes shoe rental)
🍿 $10 gift voucher to Gourmet Kettle Company
🍽️ Complimentary meal certificate (or two) to Cracker Barrel
Swim. Bowl. Snack. Eat. Repeat.
This package delivers the perfect mix of activity and comfort food — ideal for families, grandparents treating the kids, or a fun group outing.
A huge thank you to Salem Family Aquatic Center, Nu Bowl Lanes, Gourmet Kettle Company, and Cracker Barrel for their generosity.
Make the memories. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
This beautiful package brings together community heart and elevated hosting.
Generously curated by Ashley Hoffman, whose dedication to education and community through U of I Extension speaks volumes, this food basket is filled with thoughtfully selected items perfect for gathering, gifting, or indulging.
And we’ve paired it with something equally special:
🍷 A PRP Wine International in-home wine tasting for up to 12 guests
From handcrafted flavors to curated wine, this package is made for those who love to host, share, and celebrate.
A heartfelt thank you to Ashley Hoffman for her generosity and community spirit, and to PRP Wine International for this outstanding experience.
Gather well. Sip boldly. Go for the gold.
Starting bid
Premium 925 Sterling Silver • Yellow Gold Overlay • Genuine Mother-of-Pearl
Elevate your style with this Mother-of-Pearl Bracelet, a delicate masterpiece that blends timeless charm with modern sophistication. Crafted in premium 925 sterling silver with a luxurious yellow gold overlay, this bracelet exudes elegance and exceptional craftsmanship.
The design features genuine mother-of-pearl blossoms, each set to perfection to highlight their natural iridescence. The soft, pearlescent glow of the genuine mother-of-pearl reflects light beautifully, evoking a sense of serenity and understated luxury. The blossoms are elegantly linked with gold-plated chain accents, creating a graceful and feminine silhouette that is perfect for any occasion.
Secured with a stylish toggle clasp, this bracelet ensures both ease of wear and a secure fit, making it a versatile piece for day-to-night transitions. Whether worn on its own or paired with matching accessories, the Mother-of-Pearl Bracelet adds a touch of natural beauty and sophistication to any look.
Perfect as a meaningful gift or as a timeless addition to your own collection, this bracelet is more than an accessory—it’s a celebration of grace, beauty, and the art of fine jewelry. Let its genuine mother-of-pearl blossoms and elegant design brighten your style with every wear.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Starting bid
Premium 925 Sterling Silver • Yellow Gold Overlay • Genuine Mother-of-Pearl
Elevate your elegance with these Mother-of-Pearl Earrings, a harmonious blend of sophistication and natural beauty. Crafted in premium 925 sterling silver with a luxurious yellow gold overlay, these earrings exude timeless charm while offering exceptional quality and style.
The centerpiece of each earring is a luminous genuine mother-of-pearl bloom, beautifully set to capture and reflect light with an ethereal glow. The soft, iridescent hues of the mother-of-pearl evoke feelings of elegance and tranquility, making these earrings a perfect symbol of grace and refinement. A delicate clear stone accents the design, adding just the right touch of sparkle for understated glamour.
Thoughtfully designed with a secure lever-back closure, these earrings ensure comfort and ease for all-day wear. Whether paired with a chic daytime outfit or an evening ensemble, the Mother-of-Pearl Earrings add a touch of natural sophistication to any look.
Perfect as a gift for someone special or as a meaningful addition to your own collection, these earrings are more than an accessory—they’re a celebration of timeless beauty and craftsmanship. Let their luminous mother-of-pearl glow light up your style with elegance and grace.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Starting bid
Premium 925 Sterling Silver • White Gold Overlay • Simulated Diamonds
Elegant and timeless, the Milan Lariat Set symbolizes harmony and connection. The lariat necklace features a radiant open circle with cascading bezel-set simulated diamonds, adding graceful movement and sparkle. Paired with lever back earrings, each adorned with shimmering stones, this set brings a refined touch to any look.
Crafted in premium 925 sterling silver with a luxurious white gold overlay, each piece is hypoallergenic, tarnish-resistant, and made to last. Elevate your everyday look or make it the perfect gift that symbolizes endless connection and light.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Starting bid
Premium 925 Sterling Silver • White Gold Overlay • Simulated Diamonds
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Modern Classic Necklace and Earrings set in white gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a striking simulated diamond pendant surrounded by micro-pave diamonds that exude a modern yet classic allure. A signature camellia flower complements this lovely piece. Matching post earrings mirror the necklace design.
The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with white gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its sheen and brilliance. The chain measures 18 inches and has a lobster clasp. All pieces in the set are hypoallergenic.
Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Starting bid
Premium 925 Sterling Silver • White Gold Overlay • Simulated Sapphires and Diamonds
The Modern Sapphire Ring is a breathtaking fusion of craftsmanship and glamour. At its heart lies a luminous 10×10 mm cushion-cut simulated sapphire centerpiece, encircled by zirconium, best simulated diamonds, that create a cascade of sparkle from every angle. Intricate side detailing adds a touch of artistry, while the premium 925 sterling silver base with 18K white gold overlay ensures enduring beauty and luxurious shine. This combination ensures that the ring remains resistant to tarnish, retaining its beauty for years to come. Featuring deep blue simulated sapphires surrounded by sparkling simulated diamonds, this ring is a true testament to luxury. The piece is meticulously crafted to capture the light, ensuring you shine on every occasion. Sapphires symbolize wisdom and nobility, making this ring not just a fashionable choice, but also a meaningful one. When you wear it, you’re not just accessorizing; you’re supporting a cause that uplifts communities in need.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Starting bid
Premium 925 Sterling Silver • White Gold Overlay • Simulated Sapphires and Diamonds
The Modern Sapphire Necklace and Earrings Set is a luxurious duo that brings a timeless touch of sophistication and opulence to any ensemble. Crafted from high-quality premium 925 sterling silver, this set is designed to offer both beauty and durability. The pieces are finished with a sleek white gold overlay, ensuring they maintain their radiant shine and resistance to tarnish for years.
At the heart of each piece, sits a stunning cushion-cut simulated sapphire centerpiece, masterfully cut to capture and reflect light from every angle. Featuring deep blue simulated sapphires surrounded by sparkling zirconium, this set is a true testament to luxury. The pieces are meticulously crafted to capture the light, ensuring you shine on every occasion. Sapphires symbolize wisdom and nobility, making this necklace and earrings not just a fashionable choice, but also a meaningful one. When you wear them, you’re not just accessorizing; you’re supporting a cause that uplifts communities in need.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Starting bid
Premium 925 Sterling Silver • Yellow Gold Overlay
The MONACO Earrings bring the unmistakable elegance of the Riviera to every turn of your head. Each anchor link is individually handcrafted from premium 925 sterling silver, then opulently finished in a warm 18K gold overlay for a glow that is as rich as the Mediterranean sun.
The signature anchor-link design, accented with finely set stones, draws inspiration from Monaco’s iconic harbor — a timeless emblem of strength, style, and connection. Their sculpted form and polished surface catch the light effortlessly, adding a touch of brilliance to both casual days and glamorous evenings.
Lightweight yet substantial, these earrings are designed for all-day comfort, secured with precision posts for a confident fit. Whether paired with the MONACO Necklace, Bracelet, or Ring, they complete the look of someone who values refinement in every detail.
Details: Handmade Anchor Links · 925 Sterling Silver · 18K Gold Overlay · Stone Accents · 6.6g Total Weight
MONACO — Let every glance shine with Riviera sophistication.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Starting bid
Premium 925 Sterling Silver • Yellow Gold Overlay
The MONACO Ring channels the same Riviera allure as its namesake, blending timeless sophistication with unmistakable presence. Each link is individually handcrafted from premium 925 sterling silver, then luxuriously finished in a rich 18K gold overlay for a radiance that captures light — and attention — from every angle.
Its distinctive anchor-link design, adorned with finely set stones, draws inspiration from Monaco’s iconic harbor — a symbol of strength, connection, and enduring style. The open-link construction offers both visual impact and all-day comfort, while precise craftsmanship ensures a smooth, polished fit around the finger.
Substantial yet refined, the MONACO Ring is the perfect statement piece — equally at home paired with casual chic or evening sophistication. Designed for those who value artistry and presence in every detail, this ring is more than jewelry; it’s a declaration of golden confidence.
Details: Handmade Anchor Links · 925 Sterling Silver · 18K Gold Overlay · Stone Accents · 8.8g Weight
MONACO — Wear the Riviera, command the room.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces.
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Premium 925 Sterling Silver • Yellow Gold Overlay • Genuine Turquoise
The Santorini Faith Ring is more than just a piece of jewelry—it’s a bold statement of style, meaning, and timeless elegance. Crafted from 925 sterling silver and enhanced with a radiant gold overlay, this ring is a luxurious accessory designed to captivate and inspire. Size 7. Its adjustable size ensures a perfect fit, blending comfort with versatility for everyday wear.
The outer band features exquisite sunburst engravings that radiate brilliance, highlighted by vibrant turquoise stones. Each stone, reminiscent of the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean Sea, is perfectly set to create a striking contrast against the golden backdrop. This stunning design brings Mediterranean charm to your fingertips, making it a show-stopping addition to any jewelry collection.
But this ring is more than just beauty—it carries a heartfelt message. On the inner band, the word “FAITH” is thoughtfully engraved, offering daily inspiration and a personal connection to its wearer. Adding to its exclusivity, the inside also features the signature branded flower emblem, a symbol of quality and craftsmanship.
The Santorini Faith Ring is perfect for those who appreciate jewelry with meaning and elegance. Whether you’re treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift, this ring is a treasure that stands out for its style, versatility, and powerful sentiment. Elevate your jewelry collection with a piece that’s as meaningful as it is beautiful.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
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💛 🥇 Onward and Upward 🥇 💛
Some packages mean a little more.
This beautiful bundle includes a handcrafted quilt blanket ladder generously donated by Strong Arms — a piece that represents comfort, strength, and care.
We’ve paired it with a basket from the Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce, filled with information and items supporting the Lymphos and the incredible work being done in our community.
This one is about resilience.
It’s about community standing together.
It’s about moving forward — onward and upward.
We are so grateful to Strong Arms and the Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce for this meaningful donation.
If you haven’t checked out the silent auction yet, this is one worth bidding on.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!