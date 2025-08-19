Offered by
Carry courage everywhere you go. This eco-friendly tote features the bold gold ribbon and the powerful message “Gold Is for the Brave.” Perfect for daily errands, events, or showing support in style.
Strong. Resilient. Unstoppable. This tote is covered in words that honor the spirit of kids fighting childhood cancer, anchored by the phrase “More Than Cancer.” Spacious, sturdy, and meaningful — a bag that tells a story with every use.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and this tee lets you show your solidarity with pride. Designed with a gold ribbon rainbow, it’s a bright way to spread awareness all month long — and beyond.
Celebrate bravery and strength with this heart-and-ribbon design. A wearable reminder that gold represents the courage of children facing cancer.
Because no child and no family should ever face cancer alone. This bold, powerful design helps you show your support and solidarity everywhere you go.
Stay cozy while spreading a message of courage. This sweatshirt blends comfort with purpose, featuring the golden ribbon and “Gold Is for the Brave.”
Kids fight with courage, strength, and heart. Wear this sweatshirt proudly to remind the world to fight for them.
A sleek cap embroidered with the message “No Kid Fights Alone.” Adjustable and timeless, it’s a subtle but powerful way to share support every day.
This cap packs a punch with the inspiring phrase “Fight Like a Kid.” Wear it anywhere as a bold reminder of resilience and strength.
Not local or unable to attend our event? We’ll ship your order straight to you! Select this item to cover shipping.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!