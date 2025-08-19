Offered by

Gold is for the Brave Tote Bag item
Gold is for the Brave Tote Bag
$15

Carry courage everywhere you go. This eco-friendly tote features the bold gold ribbon and the powerful message “Gold Is for the Brave.” Perfect for daily errands, events, or showing support in style.

More than Cancer Tote Bag item
More than Cancer Tote Bag
$15

Strong. Resilient. Unstoppable. This tote is covered in words that honor the spirit of kids fighting childhood cancer, anchored by the phrase “More Than Cancer.” Spacious, sturdy, and meaningful — a bag that tells a story with every use.

In September We Go Gold T-shirt item
In September We Go Gold T-shirt
$20

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and this tee lets you show your solidarity with pride. Designed with a gold ribbon rainbow, it’s a bright way to spread awareness all month long — and beyond.
Available in White, Heather Gray, and Black.

Gold is for the Brave T-shirt item
Gold is for the Brave T-shirt
$20

Celebrate bravery and strength with this heart-and-ribbon design. A wearable reminder that gold represents the courage of children facing cancer.
Available in White, Heather Gray, and Black.

No One Fights Alone T-shirt item
No One Fights Alone T-shirt
$20

Because no child and no family should ever face cancer alone. This bold, powerful design helps you show your support and solidarity everywhere you go.
Available in Heather Gray and Black.

Gold is for the Brave Sweatshirt item
Gold is for the Brave Sweatshirt
$35

Stay cozy while spreading a message of courage. This sweatshirt blends comfort with purpose, featuring the golden ribbon and “Gold Is for the Brave.”
Available in White, Heather Gray, and Black.

Fight like a Kid Sweatshirt item
Fight like a Kid Sweatshirt
$35

Kids fight with courage, strength, and heart. Wear this sweatshirt proudly to remind the world to fight for them.
Available in White, Heather Gray, and Black.

No Kid Fights Alone Baseball Cap item
No Kid Fights Alone Baseball Cap
$30

A sleek cap embroidered with the message “No Kid Fights Alone.” Adjustable and timeless, it’s a subtle but powerful way to share support every day.
Available in Black, White, and Natural.

Fight Like a Kid Baseball Cap item
Fight Like a Kid Baseball Cap
$30

This cap packs a punch with the inspiring phrase “Fight Like a Kid.” Wear it anywhere as a bold reminder of resilience and strength.
Available in Black, White, and Natural.

Shipping item
Shipping
$7

Not local or unable to attend our event? We’ll ship your order straight to you! Select this item to cover shipping.

  • Flat rate: $7
  • Ships anywhere in the U.S.
  • If you’ll be at our event in Houston on September 27, you can skip this and pick up your merch for free at our merch table.
