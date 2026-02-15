Go In For All In's Online Silent Auction

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The Pollock Center: 340 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011, USA
Starting bid
Celebrate your beloved pet with a custom, hand-painted portrait created by the talented Laura Keegan who specializes in capturing the unique personality and spirit of animals. This meaningful keepsake makes a wonderful tribute to your furry companion. It’s sure to be a piece you’ll cherish for years to come. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Who’s a fan of comedy?
Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia is generously donating 6 tickets to one of their “Helium Presents” shows! What a perfect excuse to gather your friends for a night full of laughs and unforgettable memories! Valued at $221.94.
Starting bid
Closet edit with fashion consultant Erica Poles. Erica helps women rebuild their wardrobes to fit the lives they’re actually living. Treat yourself to a closet glam up! Valued at $197.
Starting bid
Round of golf for up to four people at the beautiful Iron Valley Golf Club in Lebanon, PA. The certificate can be redeemed any time weekdays and after 11:00 AM on
weekends and Holidays. Cart fee not included. Valued at $120.
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Lithographed Picture from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward! Bid high, cheer loud and take home a piece of Steelers' greatness all while supporting inclusive theater for amazing kids! Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Chic meets charitable with a stunning Kate Spade purse and matching wallet. Elevate your style while supporting inclusive theatre - giving back never goes out of fashion. Valued at $548. Purse- $399 & Wallet - $149.
Starting bid
Color outside the lines with a Crayola Experience adventure packed with hands-on creativity, bold colors, and unforgettable family fun. Bid bright and support All In Theatre while making memories that are anything but ordinary! Valued at $61.98.
Starting bid
Pennsylvania’s open pastures and agricultural fields are among favored spots for snowy owls. In winter, such locales resemble the Arctic tundra where the birds originate, and they offer plenty of food in the form of small rodents. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s 2018 Working Together for Wildlife fine-art print, “Daybreak Solitude,” by Linda M. Hilgert, depicts such a setting. A beautiful addition to any home. Valued at $250.
Starting bid
Snag four autographed novels by local bestselling author Lucy Score. They are all bundled together in one must-have set! Bid now to add some swoon-worthy stories to your collection! Valued at $140.
Starting bid
Original painting by artist James Hecker. This painting will brighten up any room with it's beautiful colors and lively flowers. Valued at $300.
Starting bid
Gorgeous tree of life painting by the talented artist James Hecker. A beautiful addition to any home. Valued at $400.
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