All In Theatre

Hosted by

All In Theatre

About this event

Sales closed

Go In For All In's Online Silent Auction

Pick-up location

The Pollock Center: 340 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011, USA

Personalized Portrait item
Personalized Portrait
$60

Starting bid

Celebrate your beloved pet with a custom, hand-painted portrait created by the talented Laura Keegan who specializes in capturing the unique personality and spirit of animals. This meaningful keepsake makes a wonderful tribute to your furry companion. It’s sure to be a piece you’ll cherish for years to come. Valued at $200.

Tickets to Helium Comedy Club item
Tickets to Helium Comedy Club
$80

Starting bid

Who’s a fan of comedy?

Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia is generously donating 6 tickets to one of their “Helium Presents” shows! What a perfect excuse to gather your friends for a night full of laughs and unforgettable memories! Valued at $221.94.

Closet Edit item
Closet Edit
$70

Starting bid

Closet edit with fashion consultant Erica Poles. Erica helps women rebuild their wardrobes to fit the lives they’re actually living. Treat yourself to a closet glam up! Valued at $197.

Round of Golf for Up to 4 item
Round of Golf for Up to 4
$50

Starting bid

Round of golf for up to four people at the beautiful Iron Valley Golf Club in Lebanon, PA. The certificate can be redeemed any time weekdays and after 11:00 AM on

weekends and Holidays. Cart fee not included. Valued at $120.

Lithographed Cam Heyward Picture item
Lithographed Cam Heyward Picture
$20

Starting bid

Lithographed Picture from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward! Bid high, cheer loud and take home a piece of Steelers' greatness all while supporting inclusive theater for amazing kids! Valued at $100.

Kate Spade Purse and Matching Wallet item
Kate Spade Purse and Matching Wallet
$90

Starting bid

Chic meets charitable with a stunning Kate Spade purse and matching wallet. Elevate your style while supporting inclusive theatre - giving back never goes out of fashion. Valued at $548. Purse- $399 & Wallet - $149.

Crayola Experience for 2 item
Crayola Experience for 2
$30

Starting bid

Color outside the lines with a Crayola Experience adventure packed with hands-on creativity, bold colors, and unforgettable family fun. Bid bright and support All In Theatre while making memories that are anything but ordinary! Valued at $61.98.

“Daybreak Solitude,” Painting by Linda M. Hilgert item
“Daybreak Solitude,” Painting by Linda M. Hilgert
$40

Starting bid

Pennsylvania’s open pastures and agricultural fields are among favored spots for snowy owls. In winter, such locales resemble the Arctic tundra where the birds originate, and they offer plenty of food in the form of small rodents. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s 2018 Working Together for Wildlife fine-art print, “Daybreak Solitude,” by Linda M. Hilgert, depicts such a setting. A beautiful addition to any home. Valued at $250.

Signed Lucy Score Books item
Signed Lucy Score Books
$50

Starting bid

Snag four autographed novels by local bestselling author Lucy Score. They are all bundled together in one must-have set! Bid now to add some swoon-worthy stories to your collection! Valued at $140.

Flowers Painting item
Flowers Painting
$100

Starting bid

Original painting by artist James Hecker. This painting will brighten up any room with it's beautiful colors and lively flowers. Valued at $300.

Tree of Life Painting item
Tree of Life Painting
$125

Starting bid

Gorgeous tree of life painting by the talented artist James Hecker. A beautiful addition to any home. Valued at $400.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!